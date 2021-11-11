District 3 Football: A Q&A with Shippensburg QB Tucker Chamberlin

It didn’t take long for Tucker Chamberlin to adapt to the varsity football level.

In his first year as the Shippensburg starting quarterback, Chamberlin guided the Greyhounds to a perfect regular season (10-0), the best record in the District 3 Class 5A playoff bracket and a 43-16 trouncing of New Oxford Friday in the first round of the district playoffs.

Across Shippensburg’s 11-game slate, he’s thrown for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58 of 101 pass attempts. On the ground, he’s run 101 yards and five scores across 46 carries. Chamberlin only has two interceptions through the team’s 11 games.

The Greyhound junior continues to display leadership and composure on the football field this fall, but there’s also much more to him off the gridiron.

Chamberlin took some time to answer some questions for The Sentinel ahead of Friday night’s district quarterfinal contest against Cedar Cliff.

Question: What has made this team so special this season?

Answer: Definitely our practice time. We put a lot of work in at practice, and if we’re doing something wrong, we’re trying to get better at what we’re doing wrong. And also just the brotherhood we share here. Everyone’s really close. We all hang out before practice, after practice, at team dinners. We’re having fun all the time.

Q: What are some things that have contributed to your individual success?

A: Coming up through (youth football), always being a quarterback, practicing being a quarterback, and playing baseball definitely helps with throwing. So, I’m throwing year-round, almost. And also being athletic helps. I try to be athletic all the time, whether it’s just exercising or playing sports all year round. And then the mental side of the game, always going to coaches on different reads — and just a big shout out to our coaches because they really helped me become who I am today.

Q: What’s been the coolest part of playing postseason football?

A: Probably just the feeling of being in the postseason. We’re looking to go to the district title game and maybe get the chance to win that. Just the feeling of being in the playoffs, in my first year, that’s pretty awesome.

Q: What’s your favorite memory of your high school football career thus far?

A: I would say the Mechanicsburg game because we had them for the most of that game. We came out hot, passed right away, went down the field and scored a touchdown, and then we scored multiple touchdowns after that. That was the first time where I’m like, ‘Wow, we’re gonna be good this year.’ And I know I have potential, I know I have confidence in myself, confidence in my team, and yeah, definitely the Mechanicsburg game is my favorite memory.

Q: Baseball is known for its walk up songs, but if you could have a song to run out onto the football field to, what would it be and why?

A: I’d have to say, “Yes Indeed” by Lil Baby. I know that song, and it just really gets me pumped up.

Q: If you could have one super power, what would it be and why?

A: Super speed because I like being able to gas people, so definitely super speed.

Q: If you were stranded on a deserted island and you could take one teammate with you, who would it be and why?

A: I’d have to say my wide receiver Erby Weller because we have a great connection. We’re basically brothers, so, yeah, I’d definitely have to pick Erby.

Q: If you could have a conversation with one professional athlete, living or deceased, who would it be and why?

A: I’d say Tim Tebow because he’s a big inspiration to me. I’m a Christian. He’s a Christian. He’s very open about his faith and I plan to do so, too. So, I’d like to have a conversation with Tim Tebow.

Q: What’s one interesting or unique fact about yourself that probably most people don’t know?

A; I have three pet rats. I have two brothers, and they have rats, too. So, mine is named “Scabbers” from Harry Potter. My one brother’s is “Templeton” from Charlotte’s Web, and the other one is “Smudge.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

