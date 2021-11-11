District 3 Football: A glimpse at Friday's playoff matchups for Sentinel-area teams

Five Sentinel-area teams continue their push toward a District 3 crown Friday.

Escaping last week’s playoff rubble were Boiling Springs (in Class 3A), Big Spring and Northern (4A), and Cedar Cliff and Shippensburg (5A).

As each respective bracket continues to narrow, the competition heats up and the stakes mount.

Here’s a breakdown of each Sentinel-area school’s quarterfinal or semifinal matchup this week under the Friday night lights.

BOILING SPRINGS

Matchup: vs. No. 3 Hamburg

Location and time: Bud Ecker Field, 4 Academy St., Boiling Springs, PA 17007, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs key players: Carson Garvey, sr., FS-SB; Joey Menke, sr., RB-LB; Aidan Metzger, sr., FB-LB; Jack Laing, sr., RB-K; Colin Lunde, sr., QB-CB; Hunter Coyle, sr., T; Dalton Ackley, jr., T-DT; Trey McCardell, jr., FB-LB; Jaiden Barrick, sr., TE-LB.

Hamburg key players: Diohnny Ruiz, sr., RB-LB-CB; Mitchell Watt, sr., QB-DE; Pierce Mason, jr., RB-LB-CB; Xander Menapace, jr., QB.

Quick hits

The Bubblers (10-1), coming off their first home playoff win in program history last week in a 56-10 drubbing of Lancaster Catholic, hope to continue to make history Friday against No. 3-seeded Hamburg (7-3). A triumph against the Hawks Friday would cement the 2021 Bubblers in the school record books as the first team to earn a district semifinal win.

Hamburg also enters Friday’s semifinal bout riding the wave of a historic program win last week. The Hawks outlasted No. 6 Bermudian Springs — a team Boiling Springs blanked 35-0 during the regular season — 31-27 for their first district playoff victory in program history. They made six prior visits to the district postseason before finding the win column.

By the numbers

44.3: The Bubblers have bought their points in bulk this season. Across their 11-game slate, the homestanding Mid-Penn Capital Division champs averaged 44.3 points per game. In seven of those games, they’ve eclipsed the 40-point threshold and haven’t scored fewer than 26 points in a contest. Four of their 10 wins cracked the 50-point mark, including a 69-8 rout of Littlestown in Week 1.

62 and 5.6: If the Hawks want to come out on the winning end Friday, scoring points early is a must. Boiling Springs has contained its opposition’s first-half offense to a total of 62 points this fall, which averages out to 5.6 first-half points allowed per game. Mechanicsburg remains the only team to post more than 10 points against the Bubblers in the first two quarters of play — the Wildcats struck for 20 in the teams’ Week 4 clash.

1,187: In addition to the program’s first-ever district win, Hamburg running back Diohnny Ruiz put his name in the Hawks record book. Behind 14 carries and 89 yards, Ruiz surmounted Vreeland Wood’s single-season rushing record, finishing the night with 1,187 yards for the season.

BIG SPRING

Matchup: at No. 2 Lampeter-Strasburg

Location and time: J.K. Mechanical Stadium, 1600 Book Road, Lancaster, PA 17602, 7 p.m.

Big Spring key players: Ethan Eisenberg, jr., QB; Dillon Wakefield, sr., FB-MLB; Eli Hasco, sr., RB-LB; Logan Schmidt, sr., CB-WR; Caleb Massare, sr., WR-CB; Logan Brennan, so., T-DT; Evan Header, sr., OL-DL; Jacob Stewart, so., G-DT; Andrew Adams, sr., C; Zachary Mell, so., OL-DL; Jay Roberds, jr., DE; Connor Black, jr., LB-TE; Aaron Matthews, jr., WR-CB; Andrew Witter, jr., WR-CB; Dakoda Garman, sr., RB-MLB.

Lampeter-Strasburg key players: Berkeley Wagner, sr., QB-FS; Beau Heyser, sr., TE-LB; Nick Del Grande, sr., T-LB; Jonathan Mellinger, so., RB-S-LB; Giovanni Malatesta, sr., RB-CB; Payton Cunningham, sr., RB-CB-S; Carson Coleman, so., RB-FS; Jackson Heeter, so., LB-T; Luke Hines, jr.; DE.

Quick hits

Like the Bubblers, Big Spring (8-3) achieved history in Berks County last week, outwearing and knocking off No. 7 Conrad Weiser in a 49-35 offensive showdown for its first district triumph in program history. Friday’s quarterfinal tilt may provide a feeling of déjà vu when the Bulldogs travel to Lampeter, Lancaster County, to face the Pioneers. In 2010, Big Spring’s previous and only other district playoff appearance, L-S curbed the Bulldogs in a 41-13 first-round decision.

The district postseason is nothing new to the No. 2-seeded Pioneer program, which claimed back-to-back Class 4A titles in the past two years and begins its quest — after a first-round bye last week — for a three-peat. Lampeter-Strasburg (9-1) has punched its ticket to the district playoffs every year since 2009.

By the numbers

127 and 63: Friday night’s match could come down to which defense can bottle up the other’s potent offense, and there’s a good chance Big Spring linebacker Connor Black and Lampeter-Strasburg LB Nick Del Grande — a Coastal Carolina University commit — could have a say in the outcome. Black, who’s burst onto the scene on both sides of scrimmage in the past weeks, has 127 tackles (76 solo), 13 for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions this fall. On the other hand, Del Grande’s notched 63 stops (38 solo), 11 for loss, three sacks and four forced fumbles.

42.6 and 40.4: Speaking of high-octane offenses, both the Pioneers and Bulldogs know a thing or two about piling on the points. L-S’ offense has grown in strength as the season progressed, accruing a 42.6 point per game average across 10 contests, including a 74-0 drubbing of Lebanon in the regular-season finale. Big Spring tallied a three-game stretch of 60-plus point wins from weeks 3-5 and posted at least 28 points in its other five games, minus a rain-soaked 7-0 loss to Middletown in Week 10. Its points-per-game average sits at 40.4.

366.6 and 183: A prolific Bulldog offense pegged against a staunch Pioneer defense equals a battle of two goliaths. Via its nontraditional Wing-T offense, Big Spring perplexes its opposition on the ground and through the air, rendering 366.6 yards of offense per game. Fullback Dillon Wakefield has been the Bulldogs’ acting bowling ball out of the backfield, as he’s run for 1,295 yards and 21 touchdowns across 168 totes this fall. The Pioneer D won’t go down without a whimper, however, as it’s limited opposing offenses to a Lancaster-Lebanon League-low average of 183 stripes per game.

NORTHERN

Matchup: at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt

Location and time: Bishop McDevitt High School, 1 Crusader Way, Harrisburg, PA 17111, 7 p.m.

Northern key players: Talon Belluscio, jr., RB-LB; Trenton Peach, sr., WR-FS; Timmy Bonin, jr., QB-DB; Mason Yohn, jr., WR-DB-P-K; Sean Sarley, sr., RB-LB; AJ Vail, sr., OL-DL; Fred Hunter, sr., OL-DL.

Bishop McDevitt key players: Stone Saunders, fr., QB; Cyncir Bowers, jr., RB-DB; Mario Easterly, sr., WR-DB; Marquese Williams, jr., RB-DB; Christian Joy, fr., WR-DB; Kamil Foster, sr., WR-DB; Rico Scott, so., WR-DB; Ryan Russo, sr., LB-TE.

Quick hits

No. 8 Northern (7-3) captured its first district playoff win since 2015 last week in a 28-22 grudge match against Octorara. Tasked with stopping the top-seeded Crusaders (8-1), which ousted the Polar Bears 49-21 in that same 2015 season in the quarterfinals, Northern will have to find the winning formula to measure up against Bishop McDevitt’s physicality and speed.

The Crusaders have one of the more experienced programs when it comes to the district playoff dance, having earned a postseason berth every season since 2004, minus last year’s truncated 2020 season. Bishop McDevitt enjoyed a night off last Friday thanks to a first-round bye.

By the numbers

200, 100 and 35: If there’s a magic number for the Polar Bears to hit, it’s 200 rushing yards. In each of their seven wins this season, the ‘Bears eclipsed the 200-yard mark on the ground. On the flip side, in their three losses, they couldn’t crack 100 yards. Two-hundred rushing yards will be a tough ask versus a Crusader defense that’s allowed just 35 total points this fall.

0 and 2: While McDevitt features its own stalwart defensive outfit, Northern fits the bill on the defensive side of scrimmage as well. The Polar Bears pitched two shutouts this year, blanking Dover and Susquehanna Township. Aside from the white-washings, Northern also penned in East Pennsboro to two points and limited a strong West Perry bunch to 14.

2,284, 2,213 and 96.8%: Accounting for a good clip of the Crusaders’ physicality and speed is the three-pronged rushing machine of Marquese Williams, Cyncir Bowers and Christian Joy. The trio of athletes combined for 2,213 yards and 28 touchdowns across 159 carries. Their 2,213 stripes account for 96.8% of McDevitt’s total rushing yardage (2,284). Quarterback Stone Saunders has thrown 2,083 yards and 34 scores in the Crusaders’ nine-game tilt.

CEDAR CLIFF and SHIPPENSBURG

Matchup: No. 6 Cedar Cliff at No. 3 Shippensburg

Location and time: Memorial Park, Park Place, Shippensburg, PA 17257, 7 p.m.

Cedar Cliff key players: Claude Godineaux, sr., T; Gabe Kocher, sr., C-DL; Logan Heiple, sr., OL-DL; Ethan Dorrell, jr., QB-CB; Jontae Morris, sr., RB-CB; Trenten Smith, sr., WR-DB; KC Robinson, sr., TE-DE; AJ Sanders, sr., DE; Hunter Garced, sr., OL-DL.

Shippensburg key players: Anthony Smith, sr., DE-TE; Tucker Chamberlin, jr., QB-S; Erby Weller, jr., WR-DB; Carter Funk, sr., TE-OLB; Brett Jones, sr., OLB; Carter Foust, sr., WR-SS; David Kunkleman, sr., LB-RB; Jaxon Funson, jr., MLB; Brock Herb, sr., FB; Austin Kelso, sr., WR; Nate Beam, sr., RB-DB; Trae Kater, jr., RB-DB; Amari Kerr, jr., RB-DB. Blake Orndorff, sr., DB-WR.

Quick hits

The Colts (9-2) are coming off a 31-18 triumph against Mid-Penn Keystone foe Lower Dauphin last week. Cedar Cliff meets Shippensburg for the first time in the district playoffs.

Under the direction of head coach Eric Foust, Shippenburg received a playoff bid in seven of the last 10 seasons. The Greyhounds (11-0) enter Friday’s quarterfinal game following a first-round 43-16 stomping of New Oxford.

By the numbers

150, 22 and 7: Cedar Cliff tailback Jontae Morris suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 1 last year, but the injury hasn’t hindered the senior speedster from blowing away opposing defenses this fall. In seven of the Colts’ 11 contests, Morris has sped for 150 yards or more, including a 331-yard outing against Milton Hershey in Week 8. His excessive yardage on the ground translated to 22 trips to pay dirt.

803, 626 and 555: Sticking with the ground game, Shippensburg doesn’t present a lone featured back, but rather three. Juniors Trae Kater and Amari Kerr and senior Nathan Beam have racked up 803, 626 and 555 yards, respectively. Between the trio, Shippensburg found the end zone on 21 occasions.

744, 66.7% and 4: The connection between Shippensburg quarterback Tucker Chamberlin and wide receiver Erby Weller could easily be tabbed the ‘Hounds’ most lethal package. The duo linked for 36 receptions, 744 yards and 10 scores across Ship’s 11-game schedule, accounting for two-thirds of the Greyhounds’ passing yards. On the other side of the ball, Cedar Cliff defensive back Jordan Tirado has broken up passes all year while also snagging four interceptions.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

