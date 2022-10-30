District 3 Football: 8 local teams qualify for 2022 playoffs

The field is set.

The District 3 playoff brackets were released Sunday morning, and eight Sentinel-area teams have punched their ticket to the postseason.

Below is a look at the local field with notes on each matchup.

Class 6A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Nov. 11; Semifinals, No. 18; Championship, Nov.25

Number of teams that qualified: 8

Local teams with quarterfinal matchups: No. 8 Carlisle at No. 1 Hempfield; No. 5 Manheim Township at No. 4 Cumberland Valley.

Notes: Carlisle (6-4) secured its second straight trip to the district playoffs by rattling off three consecutive wins to finish its regular season. The Herd are on the hunt for their first postseason win since 2004. Hempfield (8-2) returns to the district playoffs for the second year in a row after reaching the semifinals a season ago. The Black Knights won four of their last five regular-season games, only suffering a setback to Exeter Township in Week 8. … Cumberland Valley (7-3) closed out its regular season with a convincing 37-6 win over Altoona after falling into a two-game slide. The Eagles are making their first postseason appearance since 2019 where they faced the Blue Streaks in the quarterfinal round, dropping a 32-26 decision. Manheim Township (7-3) comes off four wins in its last five, but fell to Wilson 27-21 in the teams’ regular-season finale. The Eagles and Blue Streaks matched up in Week 1, with the Eagles squeezing out a 31-27 victory.

Class 5A

Schedule: First Round, Friday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 11; Semifinals, Nov. 18; Championship, Nov. 25.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local team with first-round matchups: No. 9 Cedar Cliff at No. 8 Shippensburg; No. 11 Northern at No. 6 South Western.

Notes: Cedar Cliff (7-3) and Shippensburg (7-3) renew their Week 1 matchup, where the Greyhounds walked away with a 28-10 triumph. The teams also met in last year’s quarterfinals, an affair that swung in favor of the Colts in a 10-7 decision. Cedar Cliff rides a five-game winning streak entering the playoff dance while Shippensburg has won three of its last four. … Northern (6-4) edged Mechanicsburg 21-14 Friday to cement its playoff berth and finished the regular season winning four of its last five. The Polar Bears have qualified for the postseason each of the last five years. South Western (7-3) took four of its last five contests during the regular season. The Mustangs take aim at their first playoff victory since 2011.

Class 4A

Schedule: First Round, Friday; Quarterfinals, Nov. 11; Semifinals, Nov. 18; Championship, Nov. 25.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

Local team with first-round matchups: No. 9 Kennard Dale at No. 8 East Pennsboro.

Notes: After jumping to a 3-0 start, East Pennsboro (4-6) dropped its last five regular-season games. The Panthers make their first return to the playoffs since 2017, where they advanced to the 4A quarterfinals. Kennard Dale (4-6) lost three of its last four to conclude the regular season. The Rams’ 2022 entry is just the program’s fifth playoff berth. They captured their first postseason win last year in a first-round matchup with Donegal.

Class 3A

Schedule: Quarterfinals, Friday; Semifinals, Nov. 11; Championship, Nov. 18.

Number of teams that qualified: 6

Local teams with quarterfinal matchups: None.

Notes: Wyomissing (10-0) holds the top seed and is in pursuit of its fifth straight district title.

Class 2A

Schedule: Semifinals, Friday; Championship, Nov. 11.

Number of teams that qualified: 4

Local teams with semifinal matchups: No. 4 Camp Hill at No. 1 Annville-Cleona; No. 3 Trinity at No. 2 Delone Catholic.

Notes: Camp Hill (5-5) has dropped its last four games after opening the season with three straight wins. The Lions make their first postseason appearance since 2020, where they topped York Catholic 21-7 for the district crown. Annville-Cleona (7-3) strung together three straight wins to cap its regular season. The Dutchmen return to the postseason for the first time since 2019. … Trinity (6-4) righted the ship on its season after a 1-3 start and won five of its last six. The Shamrocks’ 2022 postseason berth snaps a nine-year playoff skid, with their last district postseason appearance being 2012. Delone Catholic (7-3) cruised to seven straight wins to lock in its playoff bid. The Squires look to even the season series with the ‘Rocks after Trinity coasted to a 35-7 victory in Week 1.

Class A

Schedule: Championship, Friday

Number of teams that qualified: 2

Local teams in the championship: None.

Notes: Top-seeded Steel-High (8-1) looks to corral its third straight district title against Fairfield.

