District 3 Football: 6 local teams take their next playoff steps Friday

From teams starting their District 3 playoff journey, to others vying for a district title, the local high school football postseason is heating up.

Six Sentinel-area teams are set to compete Friday, racing toward championship hardware. Quarterfinal-round games feature Carlisle and Cumberland Valley in Class 6A, Northern and Shippensburg in 5A and East Pennsboro in 4A. The Class 2A final pits Trinity against top-seeded Annville-Cleona.

Here’s a preview of each local matchup.

Class 6A

No. 8 Carlisle (6-4) at No. 1 Hempfield (8-2)

When and where: 7 p.m., Hempfield High School, 200 Stanley Ave., Landisville.

How they got here: Carlisle finished its regular season on a three-game winning streak, topping Cumberland Valley, Altoona and Central Dauphin East. Hempfield won six of its last seven. A 44-22 loss to undefeated Exeter was the setback in that stretch.

Next up: The winner draws the winner between Cumberland Valley and Manheim Township in the semifinals Nov. 18.

Number to know: 13.8. Elite defensive play has been the catalyst to Carlisle’s six wins. The Herd have allowed an average 13.8 points per game in that span. CV’s 20 points rank highest in that stretch while every other team has failed to eclipse 14 points.

Player to watch: Carson Swartz. The Herd junior wide receiver has quietly become one of central Pennsylvania’s top targets, hauling in 28 receptions for 700 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

Additional notes: Carlisle is making its eighth district playoff appearance as a program. All eight appearances have come in sets of back-to-back years (1985-86, 2004-05, 2014-15 and 2021-22). Hempfield reached the semifinals last year, falling to Harrisburg 32-10.

No. 5 Manheim Township (7-3) at No. 4 Cumberland Valley (7-3)

When and where: 7 p.m., Cumberland Valley High School

How they got here: CV sprinted to a 4-0 start during the regular season and recorded a 3-3 mark across its final six games. Township won three of its first four and took home wins in four of its last five.

Next up: The winner takes on either Hempfield or Carlisle in the semifinals.

Number to know: 31.4. The Eagles are a team that can light up the scoreboard, averaging 31.4 points per game this year, with nine of its 10 games going for 20 points or more. Six of those nine games include 30-plus point outputs.

Player to watch: Josh Wagenheim. While quarterback Isaac Sines accounts for the speed, and Bryce Staretz is the bull of the CV backfield, Wagenheim incorporates a one-two punch of both traits as the other piece of the team's rushing machine. Wagenheim has picked up 542 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Additional notes: The Eagles are making their first postseason appearance under the direction of three-year head coach Josh Oswalt, and their first since the 2019 season. The Blue Streaks have qualified for the playoffs in 12 of the last 13 years. CV and Township met in Week 1 with the Eagles securing a 31-27 victory.

Class 5A

No. 8 Shippensburg (8-3) at No. 1 Solanco (10-0)

When and where: 7 p.m., Solanco High School, 585 Solanco Road, Quarryville

How they got here: The Greyhounds dispatched Cedar Cliff 32-14 in a first-round matchup after a strong 7-3 regular season. The Golden Mules, who earned a first-round bye as the top seed, forged a perfect regular season.

Next up: The winner will meet either Gettysburg or Cocalico in the Nov. 18 semifinals.

Number to know: 14. Shippensburg has held its opponents to 14 points or fewer in seven of its eight wins (Big Spring put up 21 points in Week 2). On the flip side, the Greyhounds allowed 17 points or more in all three of their losses.

Player to watch: Erby Weller has been quarterback Tucker Chamberlin’s go-to target since Chamberlin assumed the starting role in 2021. The senior wideout has collected 678 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 32 catches this season.

Additional notes: Shippensburg suffered a 10-7 defeat at the hands of Cedar Cliff in last year’s quarterfinals. A semifinal berth would be the Greyhounds’ first since 2016. Solanco is making its first playoff appearance since 2019 when the Mules dropped a 42-35 first-round contest to Ship.

No. 11 Northern (7-4) at No. 3 New Oxford (8-1)

When and where: 7 p.m., New Oxford High School, 130 Berlin Road, New Oxford, 7 p.m.

How they got here: The Polar Bears held on for a 21-20 first-round victory at South Western last week. New Oxford closed out its regular season with six straight wins and received a first-round bye as the No. 3 seed.

Next up: The winner advances to face the winner of Exeter Township and Dover.

Number to know: 10. Despite the heart palpitations the Polar Bear sideline may have experienced the last few weeks, Northern has displayed tenacity and resiliency across its last four wins. In that stretch, the Polar Bears margin of victory has been a combined 10 points, which includes three wins decided by one point each.

Player to watch: Mason Yohn. It’s not a matter of will Yohn produce for the Polar Bears, it’s at what position will the production come from on a given Friday night. Yohn has been Northern’s proverbial Swiss Army knife, catching 19 passes for 326 yards and six touchdowns at wide receiver while making 39 tackles and nabbing five interceptions at cornerback. He’s also a Division I kicking recruit, where he’s converted all 35 of his extra-point attempts and nailed seven field goals.

Additional notes: A victory would send Northern to its first 5A semifinal in program history. The Polar Bears previously reached the semifinal round in Class 3A and 4A. The Colonials are making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

Class 4A

No. 8 East Pennsboro (5-6) at No. 1 Bishop McDevitt (8-1)

When and where: 7 p.m., Bishop McDevitt High School, 1 Crusader Way, Harrisburg

How they got here: The Panthers snapped a five-game losing streak by blasting Kennard-Dale 43-0 in the first round. The Crusaders received a first-round bye after claiming wins in their final eight regular-season contests.

Next up: The winner will meet either Milton Hershey or Twin Valley in the semifinals.

Number to know: 8.4. Across the five triumphs, the East Pennsboro defense has held opponents to an average of 8.4 points per game and no more than the 14 points York Suburban posted in Week 1.

Player to watch: Keith Oates, the Panther signal caller, is coming off his best game of the year where he tagged Kennard Dale for a season-high 135 passing yards on 7 of 13 completions. Among the seven connections was a pair of touchdown strikes, matching another season-high that was set in Week 1 against York Suburban.

Additional notes: If the Panthers can upset McDevitt, they’d reach the semifinal round for the first time since 2017 and for the fifth time as a program. The Crusaders mined district gold a season ago and finished as state runners-up.

Class 2A

No. 3 Trinity (7-4) at No. 1 Annville-Cleona (8-3)

When and where: 7 p.m., Annville-Cleona High School, 500 S. White Oak St., Annville.

How they got there: The Shamrocks dispatched Delone Catholic for a 56-17 semifinal victory on the road. A-C handled Camp Hill 42-13 in the semifinals.

Next up: The winner advances to the PIAA tournament and secures an automatic bid to the quarterfinals slated for Nov. 25 or 26.

Number to know: 55.5. The Shamrocks have hit their stride at the right time. Across its last two games — wins over Halifax and the Squires — Trinity has averaged 55.5 points per game. The ‘Rocks rushed past the Wildcats 55-14 in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Player to watch: Amil Way. While the Shamrock offense has set the tone recently, the Trinity defense has also held up its end of the bargain. Way has been a key piece to the recent surge, as he’s pirated six passes from his cornerback spot. Thirty-one tackles accompany the six interceptions.

Additional notes: A win would secure the Shamrocks their third district crown and their first since 2010. Trinity’s semifinal victory was its first playoff win since 2011. The Dutchmen are making their first district championship appearance.