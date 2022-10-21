Despite early turnovers, Carlisle football tops Altoona 24-14 to stay in playoff positioning

Jeremiah Hargrove scored three touchdowns and Theo Mazias added a field goal that propelled the Thundering Herd to a 24-14 Mid-Penn Commonwelath victory over Altoona on Homecoming and Senior Night at Ken Millen Stadium.

“We turned the ball over three times, but we got big plays when we needed them,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said.

Tied at seven at the half, Carlisle took a 14-7 lead when Louis Shank found Hargrove on a quick slant, and Hargrove took it the rest of the way for a 48-yard score.

“I had to forget about that first play (a fumble) and just focus on what I could do to help the team,” Hargrove said. “I thought we really stepped up in the final half and played like the team we have been.”

After holding and forcing a punt, the Herd had a great opportunity to extend their lead. Shank’s quick pass tipped off the hands of Ezeekai Thomas and into the hands of Carson Swartz, who gained 26 yards before being tackled from behind. The Herd turned it over after a failed fourth-down conversion.

Each team had another possession that resulted in a turnover at the five-minute mark.

Altoona took advantage of theirs and used a 33-yard gain by Jimiere Hardison. Later George Jackson blasted in from 14 yards to tie the game.

A 32-yard run by Hargrove on a first down from midfield set up the Herd, and Mazias converted his 34-yard field goal to give the Herd a 17-14 lead with 3:49 left.

After forcing another punt, the Herd took over with 2:10 left. A surprise throw from Shank found Swartz for 18 yards. Hargrove broke around right end, cut back and outran the Mountain Lion secondary to put the game on ice.

“(Brad Nailor) called that pass to Swartz, and all year he has tried to mix it up with the guys we have healthy,” Ickes said. “Credit to him on that play.”

Altoona took the opening kickoff and drove right down the field on the Herd. The drive went 73 yards and included two Herd face mask calls and seven plays before Bron Mosley raced in from 7 yards out. Ian Palilla added the point after for a 7-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

“We had a big win last week, and it is homecoming, and we came out sleepwalking, and they took it to us,” Ickes said. “We responded and came out and did what we needed to do.”

On their first play from scrimmage, the Herd fumbled, giving the Mountain Lions great field position at the 33-yard line. Six plays later, the Mountain Lions lined up for a 39-yard field goal, but after a misfired snap, no kick was attempted.

The Herd threw an interception on the next possession, but their defense forced an interception by Dorian Stroud.

“We have been able to have some success on that first drive, and had the chance on the plus side, but I told the kids that it is all about execution,” Altoona coach Vince Nedimyer said. “Give credit to Carlisle. They stepped up when they had their backs against the wall. We responded to tie the game and had the ball, but they did what they had to do to hold us off. Every game in this league is a dog fight.”

Carlisle (5-4, 3-3 Commonwealth) turned to the run game. Using small chunk plays, the Herd drove 74 yards in 13 plays with Hargrove racing in from the 6-yard line to tie the game before halftime.

Despite three turnovers, the Herd responded to the opening drive and gutted out their second straight win to at least maintain their hold on the eighth and final spot in the cluster of teams looking to advance to the District 3 Class 6A playoffs.

Carlisle visits Central Dauphin East in Week 10. The Panthers shut down Central Dauphin Friday.

Altoona (5-4, 2-4 Commonwealth) travels to Cumberland Valley in its regular season finale.