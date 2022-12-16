Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter named to 2022 Scholar Athlete All-America Team

Cumberland Valley’s JD Hunter has been named to the 2022 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete All-America Team, an award that recognizes an athlete’s play on the field and their dedication in the classroom.

Hunter is a two-sport athlete for the Eagles, having recently completed his senior football season and is in the midst of his final basketball season. In the classroom, Hunter has accumulated a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 40 of CV’s 2023 graduating class.

Hunter’s senior season on the gridiron included Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors at safety and return specialist. The Eagles’ jack-of-all-trades collected 90 tackles on defense and returned two kicks and one punt for touchdowns. He helped on offense as well, amassing 500 yards and recording six touchdowns (four receiving, two rushing).

Photos: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley Football