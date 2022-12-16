Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter named to 2022 Scholar Athlete All-America Team

Sentinel Staff
The Eagles defeated the Trojans 38-14 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Thursday.
Christian Eby
Cumberland Valley’s JD Hunter has been named to the 2022 Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete All-America Team, an award that recognizes an athlete’s play on the field and their dedication in the classroom.
Hunter is a two-sport athlete for the Eagles, having recently completed his senior football season and is in the midst of his final basketball season. In the classroom, Hunter has accumulated a 4.0 GPA and is ranked in the top 40 of CV’s 2023 graduating class.
Hunter’s senior season on the gridiron included Commonwealth All-Division First Team honors at safety and return specialist. The Eagles’ jack-of-all-trades collected 90 tackles on defense and returned two kicks and one punt for touchdowns. He helped on offense as well, amassing 500 yards and recording six touchdowns (four receiving, two rushing).
Photos: Carlisle at Cumberland Valley Football
Cumberland Valley's Paddy Hernjack hauls in a pass during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, picks up a short gain of yards before being brought down by Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Kareem Lawson, right, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, right, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, outruns Cumberland Valley's Griffin Huffman, back, and Bryce Beutler, front, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, is brought down by Cumberland Valley's Alex Sauve, bottom, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Louis Shank, right, throws a pass during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines finds his target during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Caiden Pines runs for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's quarterback Isaac Sines runs for a short gain before being brought down by Carlisle's Jackson Brink during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Andrew Rice, back, kicks a field goal during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle Jeremiah Hargrove, left, is brought down by Cumberland Valley's Kirk McCann, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, right, runs for a gain of yards during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Carlisle at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's and Carlisle's lines clash during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's J.D. Hunter, right, avoids the tackle from Carlisle's Jackson Brink during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Kareem Lawson runs for a short gain of yards during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
VIEW: For a photo gallery from Friday's football game at Cumberland Valley, point your smartphone camera at the QR code and tap the link.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!