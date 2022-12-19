Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines tabbed a 2022 Pennsylvania Mini Maxwell Award winner

Sentinel Staff
The Eagles defeated the Trojans 38-14 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Thursday.
Christian Eby
Cumberland Valley football’s versatile senior Isaac Sines has been named a winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania Mini Maxwell Award.
Sines was one of 55 players in Pennsylvania to be tabbed with the honor Monday.
The recognition comes after the quarterback collected Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Offensive Player of the Year honors last month and steered the Eagles to a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal berth. CV went 7-4 under Sines’ direction, as he amassed 1,286 passing yards, ran for another 1,007 and scored a combined 33 touchdowns. Sines also thrived as kicker, converting 42 of 43 extra points and sailing all six of his field goal tries between the uprights.
The CV triggerman was recognized as the 2022 All_Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year earlier Monday.
Photos: Central Dauphin East at Cumberland Valley Football
Cumberland Valley's Paddy Hernjak, center, blocks a punt from Central Dauphin East's Nicolas Bloss, left, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, picks up a short gain of yards and while outrunning Central Dauphin East's Nehemiah Ewell during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, runs the ball in for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's J.D.Hunter runs the ball for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Joshua Wagenheim, left, makes the tackle against Central Dauphin's East's Izayah Hitchcock, center, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The ball falls just out of reach from Central Dauphin East's Izayah Hitchcock, center, as Cumberland Valley's Caiden Pines applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, center, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, center, is brought down by a host of Central Dauphin East players during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, hands off to Bryce Staretz during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field Oct. 16.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
