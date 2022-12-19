Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines tabbed a 2022 Pennsylvania Mini Maxwell Award winner

The recognition comes after the quarterback collected Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Offensive Player of the Year honors last month and steered the Eagles to a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal berth. CV went 7-4 under Sines’ direction, as he amassed 1,286 passing yards, ran for another 1,007 and scored a combined 33 touchdowns. Sines also thrived as kicker, converting 42 of 43 extra points and sailing all six of his field goal tries between the uprights.