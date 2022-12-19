 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines tabbed a 2022 Pennsylvania Mini Maxwell Award winner

CV CDE 8.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, runs the ball in for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The Eagles defeated the Trojans 38-14 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Thursday.

Cumberland Valley football’s versatile senior Isaac Sines has been named a winner of the 2022 Pennsylvania Mini Maxwell Award.

Sines was one of 55 players in Pennsylvania to be tabbed with the honor Monday.

The recognition comes after the quarterback collected Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Offensive Player of the Year honors last month and steered the Eagles to a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal berth. CV went 7-4 under Sines’ direction, as he amassed 1,286 passing yards, ran for another 1,007 and scored a combined 33 touchdowns. Sines also thrived as kicker, converting 42 of 43 extra points and sailing all six of his field goal tries between the uprights.

The CV triggerman was recognized as the 2022 All_Sentinel Offensive Player of the Year earlier Monday. 

