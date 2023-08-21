In a Monday press release, the Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association announced Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field as the new site for the Big 33 Classic and the East-West Small and Large School all-star games starting in 2024.

The PSFCA events have been held at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium the last two years.

“We have been given an opportunity to move the games to Cumberland Valley High School, where the PIAA is now successfully hosting the state championship football games,” PSFCA Big 33 executive director Garry Cathell said in a prepared statement. “We are excited and look forward to creating more opportunities to engage young sports fans, veterans and military, buddy families, host families, alumni and beyond. It also allows us to house everything under one roof, with easy access to all indoor/outdoor sports training facilities and adds vital parking. We also hope to attract more host families who are located nearby, expand staff and volunteer support and acquire additional funding. Every year the game continues to reach new heights and capacity has been growing in all aspects of our program, thus we are blessed to have this new opportunity to fulfill all our diverse needs.”

Big 33 festivities are scheduled to begin May 22, 2024 and conclude Sunday May 26. The East-West games are scheduled for May 19.

The Big 33 Classic is approaching its 67th edition. The game pits the top athletes from Pennsylvania and Maryland against each other in a four-quarter showdown.

“We are truly proud and privileged to host the Big 33 Football Classic and festivities,” said CV athletic director Mike Craig. “We enjoyed having a few practices here in the spring and look forward to continuing to enhance the overall experience for everyone involved, including upholding the outstanding tradition of excellence that Big 33 brings to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We hope to attract additional partners to support this important event that enriches the lives and experiences for many exceptional youth.”

