Cumberland Valley offensive line paves the way to 38-14 victory over Chambersburg

How his Cumberland Valley football team responded would tell head coach Josh Oswalt a lot about his program.

The Eagles came off a 30-14 loss at the hands of Harrisburg Saturday, the first setback of CV’s 2022 campaign. The Eagles got back to the basics during practice Monday, restoring the confidence and energy they displayed through the first four weeks of the season.

In a Mid-Penn Commonwealth matchup with Chambersburg Thursday night at Chapman Stadium, CV’s confidence and energy was replenished, as the Eagles pounced to a 24-point halftime lead and didn’t let off the pedal en route to a 38-14 victory over the Trojans.

CV’s offensive line paved the lane to victory with three rushing touchdowns and over 275 yards on the ground. Quarterback Isaac Sines punched in two of the rushing scores and threw for another.

“We just went back to the basics,” Oswalt said. “We sharpened things up, and I'll tell you what, they were hungry to do those things and we have great leadership on our offensive line. I loved the communication on the bench in between series. They were locked in and they wanted to make sure our team was better, and they wanted to be the reason why we were.”

CV (5-1, 2-1 Commonwealth) was in a hurry to get on the board Thursday. The Eagles struck pay dirt less than two minutes in on a 28-yard pitch-and-catch between Sines and J.D. Hunter. Sines tacked on another six points at the 6:10 mark, diving in on a 1-yard quarterback keeper and building a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

By halftime, the Eagles’ versatile triggerman was responsible for all 24 points. He converted on a 33-yard field goal with 11:18 left in the second and sneaked in on another QB dive from 1 yard out.

“It’s super important for us,” Sines said of the Eagles’ fast start. “I feel like it’s something we've done really well so far in the season and it’s something that we got to keep going.”

CV couldn’t crack the score column in the third quarter but returned to the end zone in the fourth. After a pair of Chambersburg (2-4, 0-3) touchdowns, Hunter received a kickoff three minutes into the final quarter, shot down the left sideline and sprinted 90 yards for the touchdown. Josh Wagenheim, after taking his first carry 23 yards on the ensuing possession, split a pair of blocks on his second tote and sped 27 yards for the final score.

The Trojans’ pair of touchdowns came in the third quarter. Antonio Harrison plunged in on a 2-yard run for the first score. Quarterback Jemere Jones, who relieved initial starter Riley Harmon to start the second half, connected with Jai’Tavius Kelly on a 14-yard touchdown fade for the second.

“Practices were great all week. The energy was awesome all week,” Oswalt said, “and it really carried that momentum into the night, so that that was good. Our leaders stepped up big in that regard.”

Three Eagles eclipsed 50 yards on the ground. Wagenheim broke free for a game-high 84 stripes while Bryce Staretz rumbled for 82 and Sines picked up 51. Jones threw for 64 yards and the score to pace Chambersburg while Dayre Senft rushed for a team-leading 45 yards.

“They are amazing,” Sines said of his o-line. “They had a great week of practice and really, really worked hard, and gotta give all the credit to them.”