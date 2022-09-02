Cumberland Valley improves to 2-0 and other high school football notes from Friday's games

Central York made Cumberland Valley’s collective heart skip a couple beats with time winding down in Friday's nonleague clash in York, but the Eagles were able to hang on for a 35-33 victory on the road, improving to 2-0.

The matchup seemed to be evenly matched after 7-6 first quarter before the Eagles (2-0) piled up 21 unanswered points to set up a 35-14 lead at halftime. Isaac Sines opened the blitz with a 12-yard strike to Caiden Pines and scrambled for a 15-yard score to take the 21-6 edge. Bryce Staretz, who scored the night’s first touchdown, barreled in for his second score from short distance and a 2-yard scamper from Sines capped the second-quarter frenzy.

The Panthers (1-1) charged back with a touchdown in the third and a pair in the fourth to cut the deficit to two at 35-33. An onside kick recovery from Adam Somerville and a 14-yard run from Staretz sealed the victory.

East Pennsboro 27, Palmyra 7: Dakota Campbell rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, kicked two field goals and three extra points and recorded three tackles, including one for a loss, to help the Panthers seal a win in the home opener for the 100th year of football for East Pennsboro Area/Enola High School. Campbell accounted for all 13 second-half points for the Panthers (2-0), who built a 14-7 lead over the Cougars (1-1) in the first half behind rushing touchdowns from Aaron Angelo and Keith Oates.

Camp Hill 20, York Catholic 17 (OT): Noah Shartle caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Drew Branstetter to give the Lions (2-0) a walk-off win on the road. Shartle finished the night with two touchdown catches and 80 receiving yards on 10 total receptions. The Fighting Irish (0-2) had taken a 14-7 lead into the latter stages of the fourth quarter when Branstetter connected with Liam Becker for a 15-yard game-tying touchdown, and the Camp Hill defense held York Catholic to a field goal on its opening possession in overtime.

Northeastern 18, Red Land 10: A pair of fourth-quarter safeties and a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Konnor Reeser spoiled Eric Depew’s home debut as Northeastern (1-1) topped Red Land 18-10 at West Shore Stadium.

Reeser’s 4-yard run came after a 10-yard connection from Owen Wilhide in the third quarter. The safeties came on a fumble punched out of the end zone and a sack with 1:50 remaining in the game.

Red Land received a 36 yard field goal from Kyler Rhem to kick off Friday’s scoring in the second quarter. Receiver Josh Patrick and quarterback Quinlin Shearer also hooked up for a 15 yard score in the fourth quarter. The Patriots dropped to 0-2 with the loss.