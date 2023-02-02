Josh Oswalt wanted to do something creative, something that encompassed the bigger picture.

Since returning to his alma mater three years ago, the Cumberland Valley head football coach noticed a lack of support.

On Friday nights for football, the CV student body blanketed the Chapman Field bleachers, dressing in hard hats and jerseys and even covering themselves in paint.

But for other athletic events like swim meets, wrestling matches and basketball games, he didn't see that same passion or presence.

In early January, with the help of his coaching staff, Oswalt launched the “Big Game” initiative. The initiative requires the attendance of the entire football team at one home event for each of the other CV athletic teams.

Oswalt selects the game/event and the football players then attend together to cheer on and support their peers.

“The big push that I'm trying to get our guys to understand, and I think they're doing a fantastic job, is it's bigger than the sport,” Oswalt said. “Everything that we do outside of our sport is setting us up for life. Admiration, respect and paying attention to others is an important characteristic of people that are great in society. And I think that's something that we're achieving with this task, is going out and just spreading the love.”

The initiative opened with the CV girls basketball rivalry game against Central Dauphin Jan. 6. Since then, Oswalt and crew have attended “Big Games” for boys basketball against Carlisle, and swimming and boys wrestling versus the Rams.

Bocce is scheduled for Monday and plans for attending a girls wrestling match are underway. The initiative will continue through the spring sports season, and hopefully, for years to come.

“We talk about the amount of kids we have in the school district,” Oswalt said. “Our athletic department is so large, and I just feel like we can all support each other a little bit better. I remember when I went through school here, I didn't miss a wrestling match. I didn't miss a home basketball game. And the only time I would miss a home basketball game, whether it be boys or girls, I would be at an away wrestling match.

“That's something that has kind of left, at least as I've observed over the last two and a half years. So, that was kind of my hope, again, of being a leader that we can show other people that this is important and that this is something we should do.”

Other CV programs have followed the trail set forth by Oswalt. Members of the Eagle girls basketball team watched CV boys swimming capture the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title in an away meet at State College. A few hours later, CV swimming returned the favor and cheered on girls basketball as it defeated the Little Lions.

The CV head coaches have a group chat to communicate future crossover events and are always looking for new ways to support each other’s programs. The entire football roster — which includes roughly 80 players — is required to attend each event, barring an approved absence from Oswalt.

CV football uses its social media platforms to promote the "Big Games." The head coach hopes the initiative sparks inspiration for neighboring school districts as well.

“I feel like it's something that's kind of catching fire which helps our school district moving forward, I believe,” Oswalt said.

While the football players are supporting classmates and friends, Oswalt sees his team developing a new appreciation for various sports. The coach estimated 75% of his players had never attended a swim meet prior to the initiative and asked questions about different strokes as the events progressed.

During the Eagles’ wrestling match, the players pounded on the student section bleachers and erupted with chants and cheers, matching the energy of the action on the mat.

“They're in awe of what their classmates can achieve,” Oswalt said.

And Oswalt himself is awestruck. He may have laid the groundwork, but his players have taken the initiative and made it their own.

“They’ve got great pride in what they're doing,” Oswalt said. “They're proud that they're there because their friends tell them how much it means for them to be there. Parents are coming up to them and telling them how much it means for them to have their son or daughter have additional support when they don't always get that. Teachers are recognizing it. Administrators are recognizing it. And then our kids ultimately just feel better that they're doing the right thing and doing something that's viewed highly.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley football players offer support to the CV wrestling team