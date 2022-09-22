Cumberland Valley football sees the 'final pieces of the puzzle' come together in 4-0 start

Josh Oswalt saw the final pieces to the puzzle begin to align last season.

Four weeks into his third season as head coach at Cumberland Valley, the puzzle is close to complete with the the Eagles off to a 4-0 (1-0 Commonwealth) start behind Oswalt and the spread scheme he brought to his alma mater. It’s Cumberland Valley's fastest start under the Oswalt regime and the program’s best since 2017. The buy-in to the spread offense comes after decades of running the vaunted Wing-T system under late head coach Tim Rimpfel.

“It sounds like such a cliche," Oswalt said, "but we've been telling a lot of these faces just continue to keep your nose to the grindstone and keep fighting and it's going to come to fruition. And then them finally believing in not only us and us telling them that, but believing in themselves. And then going and having that confidence on the field and doing the things that they've done their whole lives.”

The Eagles’ 4-0 start is the product of a gradual progress implemented since Oswalt’s arrival. CV managed a 3-5 record in a truncated 2020 season, notching victories in their final two contests. In 2021, the Eagles sauntered to an 0-2 start before shifting gears for five wins across their last eight to finish at 5-5.

CV has changed the trajectory this fall, kicking off its winning streak with a 31-27 victory over Manheim Township on the new-look Chapman Stadium turf and edging Central York 35-33 on the road in Week 2. A visit to Spring-Ford in Week 3 resulted in a 26-12 winning decision, and the latest, a Week 4 45-14 romping of Central Dauphin East solidified the 4-0 mark.

“It’s honestly amazing,” senior wide receiver Griffin Huffman said of the scorching start. “It's a cool thing to see because growing up with all these kids, this is the first time we really had a change in our system and seeing it finally all come together is obviously really cool — just seeing everything blend together.”

Huffman was one of many players in the CV feeder system that grew up on the Wing-T. When Oswalt introduced the spread, it required an adjustment period that included learning different blocking schemes and adapting to four-receiver sets that contrasted the Wing-T's run-heavy dynamic.

Huffman worked through the kinks of the revamped system across the 2020 season and through the latter half of the 2021 campaign.

This season, if felt like second nature.

“It was a bit of a struggle at first, obviously,” Huffman said. “You could see throughout our games, if you were watching them, (we were) moving people around, playing different positions, and it was struggle at first. But I honestly feel like we now broke through that adversity and are on a very good path.”

Two-way player and punter Paddy Hernjak shared the same feelings at the start. But through the team’s progression, the senior cited trust in the coaches and his teammates in reaching the full-circle moment.

“This third year, everything really just clicked for us and we're all having a lot fun with it,” he said. “This is the most fun I think we've all had playing football in forever.”

Beyond the buy-in, the Eagles also needed to execute on the field to see their results.

Huffman and Hernjak are just two of a myriad of players stuffing the stat sheet through the first month of the season. The receiving duo has collected 16 receptions for 266 yards and four touchdowns. The other half of those 16 connections and four scores was from the left arm of senior quarterback Isaac Sines, who’s thrown for a total 417 yards and seven touchdowns, and picked up another 439 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. Junior Bryce Staretz has pounded in four rushing touchdowns and compiled 269 yards to lead the tailbacks.

On defense, senior linebacker Bryce Beutler has set the tone with 43 tackles (18 solo), including five for loss and one sack. Senior defensive back J.D. Hunter and junior linebacker Alex Sauve have followed with 33 and 31 tackles apiece. Sines, Hunter, Sauve and Caiden Pines each have an interception as well.

“I feel like these last couple pieces were just the leadership in our team, that we were just kind of missing that — those few leaders that were really just waiting to step up,” Hernjak said. “I feel like this year they really have for us. We got a bunch of o-linemen that really stepped up, three year starters on defense and all of our linebackers have really stepped up for us, so we got captains all over the field. … Everyone has your back and we all trust each other.”

The job’s not done for the Eagles, with six games left on the regular-season schedule — including a meeting with Harrisburg Saturday at Severance Field — and their sights set on a District 3 postseason berth.

Over a three-year span, Oswalt has watched his program forge its own identity, develop a hunger to win and build a frame of mind that will stick in the CV program for years to come as the final pieces continue to come together.

“Just watching the body of work come together,” Oswalt said, “these are the things that we know we are capable of within the program. And guess what, there's guys behind the guys that are doing awesome stuff on Friday that are ready to step into their shoes, whether it be this week, next week, next year, two years from now.

“It’s a hungry group. It's a competitive group. They all care about each other. It's a large family.”