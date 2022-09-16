Cumberland Valley football remains unbeaten, flies past CD East in Mid-Penn Commonwealth opener

If Cumberland Valley’s 3-0 record against nonconference opponents to start the season didn’t put other teams on notice, Friday night’s convincing 45-14 win over Central Dauphin East at Chapman Field did that and more.

“We don’t care what anyone else says,” senior center Ty King said. “We know what we can do. Every single week we go out there and play as we know how. We practice so hard just to do that.”

From the opening kickoff, Cumberland Valley (4-0, 1-0) played like it had something to prove. Griffin Huffman began the game, scampering 44 yards over midfield after receiving the kick. The Eagles took advantage of the excellent starting field position as quarterback Isaac Sines gained 46 yards on two carries, including a 20-yard touchdown run.

In response, Central Dauphin East (2-2, 0-1) started to drive, but a penalty and an errant snap cost the Panthers 26 yards, forcing a punt. Paddy Hernjak, coming in from the right edge unimpeded, smothered the kick that Cumberland Valley recovered at the 21-yard line. One play later, the Eagles had a 14-point lead, as Sines hit Huffman with the quick strike pass in the end zone.

Cumberland Valley’s defense gained confidence as the game wore on, holding the CD East offense from sustained drives.

“That’s what we thought we had with all the guys returning in key roles,” Cumberland Valley head coach Josh Oswalt said. “But those were the guys making the mistakes early on in the season. They tightened it up. They took some pride in making corrections. They seem more focused, especially now that we’re into league play and against a team that got us last year.”

After a 28-yard field goal, Cumberland Valley held a 17-0 lead when CD East’s Terrence Jackson-Copney jumped a Sines’ screen pass and took it 35 yards for a pick-six. The touchdown may have tightened the score, but the Eagles’ offense didn’t look rattled as it quickly marched down the field in a little over a minute to answer.

“Our guys told me to keep my head up,” Sines said. “The line blocked well, and it was a great drive.”

It was more of the same after halftime, as CD East put up little resistance.

Sines piled up 132 yards on the ground and 63 in the air, as the southpaw had his hand in four touchdowns. Bryce Staretz got the bulk of the carries for the Eagles as the junior rushed 16 times for 81 yards. Huffman and Hernjak both pulled down passes in the end zone.

“We had some adversity this week with illnesses,” Oswalt said. “There were guys not here tonight that have played and started for us because we’ve been fighting a stomach bug. To come out and have a statement win like this is big with guys needing to step up in crucial spots.”

Jared Porter led CD East with 73 yards on the ground, but Jackson-Copney went 8 for 20 in the air as the Panthers played from behind.

Cumberland Valley gets an extra day this week before traveling to Harrisburg for a Saturday afternoon contest.