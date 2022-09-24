Cumberland Valley football 'one or two plays away' in 30-14 loss to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Momentum went one way, shifted to the other side and came back again all within a five-minute span.

The Cumberland Valley football team was knocking on the door of finding its equalizer against Harrisburg Saturday afternoon, but head coach Josh Oswalt and his crew felt they were one or two momentum-seizing plays away from hitting that tying mark.

CV’s JD Hunter cruised 85 yards to the end zone on a kickoff return with 6:43 remaining in the game, slicing the Harrisburg lead to eight. But the Cougars marched down on the field on the ensuing possession on a seven-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Kyle Williams with 2:04 left. Williams’ late score was enough to stave off a plucky Eagle outfit and clinch a 30-14 victory at Severance Field, ending CV’s undefeated season.

“I thought that kick return gave us the juice necessary and our defense gets another stop after that,” CV head coach Josh Oswalt said. “But I'm gonna be kicking myself a lot more than these guys should kick themselves. (Harrisburg’s) a hell of a football team. My guys are a hell of a football team, too. So, I think we will learn from this, and I think we'll rebound and there's a lot of bright days ahead, for sure.”

CV (4-1, 1-1 Commonwealth) forbade a margin to slip past 14 points prior to Williams’ late touchdown. The Commonwealth Division powers commenced in a scoreless first quarter before the Cougars were able to punch two touchdowns across in the second.

The clean slate on the scoreboard was due to a pair of forced turnover on downs from the Eagle defense. The first was forcing Harrisburg (3-1, 2-0) quarterback Shawn Lee into an incompletion deep in CV territory in the first quarter. The Eagles stuffed running back Mahkai Hopkins at the 2-yard line in the second quarter to account for the second.

The Cougars eventually struck pay dirt at the 6:02 mark of the second quarter as Williams bounced into the end zone from 6 yards out. Quincy Brannon’s interception of Isaac Sines set up prime field position at the Eagles’ 26 on the ensuing possession, a short drive that resulted in a Lee 1-yard keeper and widened the Cougar advantage to 14-0 at the half.

“It's murderer's row, we talk about it all the time,” Oswalt said of the Commonwealth. “But these were the top dogs last year and we felt like they'd have the same team this year, and they're gonna give everyone fits moving forward. But we didn't have our best today. I didn't have my best today.”

CV lifted the lid late in the third quarter after forcing their third turnover on downs in the red zone. Bryce Staretz, after picking up 26 yards on two previous carries, absorbed a few shots in the trenches and broke free for a 41-yard touchdown run. Harrisburg countered midway through the fourth as Hopkins pounded his way in from 14 yards.

Williams and Hopkins wore down the CV defense across the 48 minutes of regulation, combining for over 270 yards on the ground. Lee was steady under center, throwing for 94 yards on 16 of 19 pass attempts.

For Cumberland Valley, Staretz bulldozed his way to 88 yards across 10 totes. Sines was flushed out of the pocket nearly every time he dropped back, completing just 2 of 6 passes for 19 yards.

“We just got to keep doing what we're doing,” Oswalt said. “This is a team that took us 45-7 last year and 30 to 14 might look similar, but it was closer than that. Our guys were there. We were just a play or two away from making this turn in our favor.”