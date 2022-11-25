Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 25

FOOTBALL
PIAA Championships
Quarterfinals
Class 6A
North Allegheny at State College, 7 p.m.
Garnet Valley at Central Bucks West (District 1 Championship), 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Cocalico at Exeter (District 3 Championship), 7 p.m.
West Chester Rustin at Upper Dublin (District 1 Championship), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt (District 3 Championship), 6 p.m.
Meadville vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Central Valley at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 5 p.m.
Wyomissing at Danville, 7 p.m.
Central at Grove City, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 2 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Southern Columbia at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.
Executive Education at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Class A
Bishop Canevin vs. Union Area at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 championship), 11 a.m.
Northern Cambria vs. Canton at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5 p.m.
Port Allegheny vs. Reynolds at Bradford, 7 p.m.