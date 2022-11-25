 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland County sports schedule and results for Nov. 25

Football 1.JPG

FOOTBALL

PIAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

North Allegheny at State College, 7 p.m.

Garnet Valley at Central Bucks West (District 1 Championship), 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Cathedral Prep at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Cocalico at Exeter (District 3 Championship), 7 p.m.

West Chester Rustin at Upper Dublin (District 1 Championship), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt (District 3 Championship), 6 p.m.

Meadville vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Central Valley at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Belle Vernon vs. Avonworth at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 5 p.m.

Wyomissing at Danville, 7 p.m.

Central at Grove City, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Steel Valley vs. Beaver Falls at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 Championship), 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Southern Columbia at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Executive Education at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. Union Area at Acrisure Stadium (District 7 championship), 11 a.m.

Northern Cambria vs. Canton at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5 p.m.

Port Allegheny vs. Reynolds at Bradford, 7 p.m.

