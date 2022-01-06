College Football: Cumberland Valley grad Nate Hinkle joins Eastern University staff as offensive coordinator

Following two seasons as the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Widener University, Cumberland Valley graduate Nate Hinkle is joining the Eastern University football staff as the offensive coordinator.

The announcement of Hinkle's hiring was issued in an Eastern Athletics press release Thursday afternoon. Hinkle will be part of the Eagles' inaugural football season this upcoming fall.

"I am excited to be joining the staff at Eastern University," Hinkle said in a statement in the press release. "To be chosen by Coach (Billy) Crocker to help in building the new program from the ground up is a tremendous honor. I look forward to taking on this new challenge with the same amount of energy and passion we hope to instill in our student athletes that will make this university proud."

Prior to his two-year stint at Widener, Hinkle coached at his alma mater, Millersville University, as well as King's College during the 2018 season. At Widener, Hinkle directed the Pride to the No. 1 offense in total offense, touchdowns scored and sacks allowed in 2019. He also coached eight All-Middle Atlantic Conference players, one All-American and one All-Region 1 player.

During his collegiate career, from 2009-2012, Hinkle registered 46 tackles, two interceptions and two sacks at defensive tackle. He started in 22 consecutive games for the Marauders.

At Cumberland Valley, from 2005-2008, he saw time at tight end and defensive end. In his senior season, Hinkle notched 81 sticks (21 solo), five forced fumbles and one sack.

"I am very excited to add someone of Nate's pedigree to our first coaching staff at Eastern," Crocker said of Hinkle in the press release. "He possesses a great deal of experience on the offensive side of the ball at numerous positions and will do a great job implementing his offensive system here at Eastern. Every offense Nate has been a part of has seen unprecedented success. Nate is a veteran of the MAC and being a native of Pennsylvania, he will be instrumental in identifying and recruiting the outstanding student-athletes we need to build the Eastern program the right way."

