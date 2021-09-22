Chemistry, family, mentality: Boiling Springs football brings change of culture, success on the field after years of losing seasons

Over a 15-minute stretch, separated into five-minute increments, seniors Colin Lunde, Aidan Metzger and Joey Menke each walked down the hallway of the Boiling Springs football locker room, turned right, entered head coach Brad Zell’s office and took a seat at the seven-chair table that filled about half the room.
Every seven minutes, the ice machine perched in a corner of the room would hum, announcing a new batch of ice. Every 30 seconds, the voice of a coach reviewing game film drifted down the white-walled hallway and trickled into the office. Every minute, no matter what question they were asked, Lunde, Metzger and Menke, invoked the same words to describe the Boiling Springs football team: chemistry, family and mentality.
Four years ago, those words weren’t as renowned in the Boiling Springs program. Four years ago, the Bubblers finished 0-10 for the second straight season.
“I'm really proud of them for changing the culture,” Zell said of his team, coming off last year's district playoff appearance with a 3-1 record through its first four games this fall. “You know, a couple of games into last season, you could see the change to where they were not just hoping to win, they were expecting to win, expecting to compete.”
Chemistry
Zell took the reins of the Boiling Springs program in 2018. After 20 games under Zell’s direction, the Bubblers mustered a 3-17 record, including an 0-10 season in 2019. Last fall, Boiling Springs flipped the script and took the Mid-Penn by storm, something the program had rarely accomplished over the last decade.
Boiling Springs notched a 4-2 record (3-1 Capital Division) in its pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, punching its ticket to the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2015, eventually falling to Wyomissing, 47-7, in the Class 3A semifinals.
The Bubblers vanquished opponents by a combined score of 179-54, which included a pair of shutouts against Trinity (42-0) and Camp Hill (35-0), which went on to win the District 3 Class 2A title. The Bubblers' Wing-T offense — featuring tailbacks Menke, Metzger and Jack Laing — produced 290 rushing yards per game last fall.
“From freshman year to now, we've seen major improvements,” Metzger said. “We're still putting in new things on offense and defense, we're still learning the game of football, but we know a lot more now than we ever did.”
That team synergy carried into this season as well. Through four contests, Boiling Springs is outscoring opponent 196-50 with decisive 69-8 and 53-8 wins over Littlestown and James Buchanan, and a Week 2 blanking of Bermudian Springs, 35-0.
The Bubblers credit their production to the offense and defense feeding off one another’s momentum with a bulk of players playing both ways.
“If we get anywhere past the 50 [yard line], we’re expecting to score. And even if we’re not, we're still looking to score,” Menke said of the Boiling Springs offense. “I think our offense is really strong this year, and if we get a touchdown, our defense is ready to go, stop them, get a three-and-out, and we’re back on the ball again.”
From Zell’s perspective, working with the same clip of players from the time of his arrival helped contribute to the oneness the Bubblers share on the gridiron. It helped in the adaptation of the offensive and defensive schemes Zell installed in his first year, and it helped the players build strong connections with one another along the way.
“Most of our seniors that are contributing now have been here with us for four years," Zell said, "and it makes a difference when kids have been in the same system for four years, which they weren't able to do a lot before we got here. These kids have worked really hard and so I think it's a testament to their efforts, their sacrifices and their want.”
Family
It’s one thing to be a tight-knit group on the field, but in the Bubblers’ case, the family feeling they share goes far beyond the Xs and Os.
This summer, with the help of Project SHARE in Carlisle, a bulk of Boiling Springs teammates volunteered in picking crops for two days, harvesting food that was donated throughout South Middleton School District as well as in the community. Additionally, the Bubblers hosted a skills camp and youth flag football league.
The service projects bolstered the connectivity within the program.
“As much as we all like to play football and we’re all here for one purpose, it brings us to a different side of other people that we may never see,” Metzger said. “It takes us away from all the pressures of practice, the views and everything, and it just allows us to be in our own state of mind away from all that while still trying to bond with each other.”
From a football aspect, Lunde and Menke said the Bubblers prepared more this offseason than in years past. More players took reps in the weight room in hopes of getting faster and stronger. Teammates began working through the playbook together in the spring, and the players filed into a four-day-a-week training regimen this summer.
And despite all the negatives that continue to come with COVID-19, the Bubblers believe that last fall aided in finding their identity.
“I think something that makes this team special is how close they are,” Zell said. “This team hangs out together, they do everything together … they enjoy being around each other, which you get sometimes, but not all the time.”
Mentality
Friday night, under the lights of John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park, Boiling Springs faced Mechanicsburg, a program two classifications (5A) above the Bubblers (3A). The game was added to the slate two days earlier, after the teams’ previous opponents — Northern for Mechanicsburg and Line Mountain for Boiling Springs — withdrew earlier in the week amid COVID concerns.
Throughout Friday's clash, the Bubblers traded punches with the Wildcats and took them blow-for-blow until the final horn of Mechanicsburg's 39-34 victory.
Four years ago, that score would’ve been wishful thinking. Four years ago, if the same opportunity arose, Boiling Springs may not have accepted it with open arms.
“The biggest thing," Lunde said, "is that just being ‘another team’ in the district is not good enough anymore.”
Zell said he’s the first to admit he hates losing. However, forcing Mechanicsburg to earn every second of Friday's win spoke volumes of how far the Bubblers have come in a four-year span. It’s one of many takeaways Boiling Springs aims to build on.
“Had we won, we probably wouldn't have learned from that game, what we've learned right now,” Zell said. “So, we probably wouldn't have made some changes that we're gonna make, and so, I think overall, it was a win-win for us even though we didn't come out on the right side of the scoreboard.”
For Lunde, Metzger and Menke, the winning mentality the team’s absorbed, traces back to when Zell was handed the keys to the program.
It's a mentality the team shares every second on the football field.
“It's important to us that people know we're not a team that you can just mess around with, go to practice and then come play a Friday game,” Metzger said. “We want people to realize that you're gonna have to prepare for us.”
“I really feel like this year, and just in general, we’ve come a long way from where we were,” Menke said. "Coach Zell’s done a lot for us, and I can’t thank him enough for that.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports