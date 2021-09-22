Chemistry, family, mentality: Boiling Springs football brings change of culture, success on the field after years of losing seasons

From Zell’s perspective, working with the same clip of players from the time of his arrival helped contribute to the oneness the Bubblers share on the gridiron. It helped in the adaptation of the offensive and defensive schemes Zell installed in his first year, and it helped the players build strong connections with one another along the way.

“Most of our seniors that are contributing now have been here with us for four years," Zell said, "and it makes a difference when kids have been in the same system for four years, which they weren't able to do a lot before we got here. These kids have worked really hard and so I think it's a testament to their efforts, their sacrifices and their want.”

Family

It’s one thing to be a tight-knit group on the field, but in the Bubblers’ case, the family feeling they share goes far beyond the Xs and Os.

This summer, with the help of Project SHARE in Carlisle, a bulk of Boiling Springs teammates volunteered in picking crops for two days, harvesting food that was donated throughout South Middleton School District as well as in the community. Additionally, the Bubblers hosted a skills camp and youth flag football league.

The service projects bolstered the connectivity within the program.