Cedar Cliff's Morris, Godineaux share gridiron 'one final time' as Colts in 2022 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game

HARRISBURG — When Cedar Cliff running back Jontae Morris tore his ACL one game into his junior season in 2020, teammate and lineman Claude Godineaux texted Morris every day to see how he was doing.

“I told him, 'When you come back, you're gonna run for over 2,000 yards,'” Godineaux said.

A year and a half later, after a 2,131-yard campaign later for Morris in 2021, the Cedar Cliff seniors and longtime best friends took to the gridiron one final time together as part of the West team in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Big School East-West All-Star Game Sunday at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.

The East all-stars topped the West team 37-0.

“It was truly a blessing to get one more opportunity with one of my closest friends to play in a high school game,” Godineaux said. “It didn't end the way we wanted it to, but it was still a great opportunity.”

“That’s my guy,” Morris said of Godineaux. “We looked at each other in the huddle and stuff, and he started messing with me because I missed a play. That's my guy, though, and this is what we're gonna remember.”

While Morris and Godineaux capped their prep careers in memorable fashion Sunday, the Cedar Cliff duo helped forge a memorable season for the Colt program in the fall. Cedar Cliff compiled an overall 10-3 record and advanced to the District 3 Class 5A semifinals, where they fell to eventual district champion Exeter in a 42-35 offensive slugfest.

Individually, to complement his 2,131 rushing year, Morris bolted his way to All-State Class 5A honors, 23 rushing touchdowns and eclipsed the 200-yard rushing mark in four regular-season games. Godineaux, who plays on both sides of the trenches, notched 18 tackles from his defensive tackle position last fall. More impressively, though, the Slippery Rock University commit opened the lanes for the team's 2,825 rushing yards and held off defensive blitzes for quarterback Ethan Dorrell to throw for 1,776 yards.

Success in the ground game was harder to come by Sunday with against a ferocious East defensive line. The West team couldn’t level its yardage, as it recorded minus-3 yards across 14 carries. East’s win was paced by the signal-caller duo of Conrad Weiser’s Logan Klitsch and Manheim Central’s Judd Novak, who combined for three passing touchdowns and 226 yards through the air.

“We only did it once,” Morris said with a laugh,” but I told Coach, ‘Run under my man Claude’ because that’s what we did all year, all this past season.”

The books on Morris and Godineaux’s high school football careers officially closed, but it’s not a complete goodbye for the Colt standouts. Along with Godineaux’s pledge to Slippery Rock, Morris will also being playing college ball in the Pennsylvania State Athlietic Conference at Millersville University as a defensive back.

The pair is primed for a Week 3 reunion Sep. 17 at Millersville’s Biemesderfer Stadium.

“It’s gonna be a big family reunion,” Godineaux said, “so I can't wait.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

