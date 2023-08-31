Collin Gillen understands that even if his Cedar Cliff football team is controlling the pace, there isn’t a time to ease off the proverbial pedal.

The head coach applied the thought to the Colts’ second-half game plan Thursday night against Mechanicsburg.

“As we're talking it over (at halftime),” Gillen said, “we’re like, ‘We need to take the air out of the football right now and control the tempo of this game. We don't want to go three and out again, give them the ball back and give them some momentum.’ And I thought the guys responded really well to that.”

That response was a 12-play, 66-yard scoring drive in the third quarter that milked nearly six minutes off the clock and ended in a 3-yard Erik Schriver rushing touchdown. It was the score that ultimately pushed Cedar Cliff to a 27-9 victory over Wildcats in front of 4,000 fans at West Shore Stadium.

Schriver powered the Colt offense with 115 rushing yards on 27 carries while backfield mate Tyrail Hills added another 70 yards and quarterback Bennett Secrest picked up 45.

“I thought that was really a turning point in the game,” Gillen said of the third-quarter drive. “At that point, it was still kind of back-and-forth, very much in doubt. So that run game taking the air out a little bit really helped us in the third quarter.”

Mechanicsburg (0-2) had sliced the Colt advantage to 14-3 with 7:12 left in the third on Brennan Baker’s 29-yard field goal. Cedar Cliff’s two previous drives — including one with less than two minutes left in the first half — stalled due to penalties.

The empty possessions strayed from the Colts’ first-half identity. Cedar Cliff (2-0) had manufactured a pair of methodical drives in the second quarter, capped by 3 and 1-yard touchdown runs from Secrest.

After a stalemate in the first quarter, the junior signal caller broke through on the 3-yard scramble at the 10:40 mark of the second and executed the quarterback sneak with 6:49 remaining in the first half.

“I do honestly feel like Cedar Cliff had to fight for everything that they got,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said. “I don't think anything was given to them. I thought that we came out on the short week, and I liked the intensity.”

While the Wildcat defense withstood the Colts’ tenacity, early turnovers limited the Mechanicsburg offense. Junior quarterback Eli Reider, who completed eight of 15 pass attempts for 45 yards, was intercepted twice in the first half by Cedar Cliff’s Nathan Lusk and Blake Secrest.

Two Wildcat drives also sputtered in the red zone. The trips resulted in Baker’s 29-yard field goal and an unsuccessful 25-yard attempt.

“Our defense is a bend but don't break kind of defense,” Gillen said. “So a lot of times, we were allowing them to complete some of the short stuff, and we were very concerned with their passing game. … So it was kind of one of those deals where it’s like, ‘Guys, let's not give up the big plays. Let's make them earn it.’ And I thought our defense did that exactly what we wanted them to do.”

The defensive wall led to Schriver’s third-quarter score and lit the proverbial fuse for another lengthy Colt drive in the fourth. Hills earned all 70 of his yards on the possession, shouldering 14 carries before bouncing into the end zone from 3 yards out.

It was his first varsity touchdown.

“Tyrail is a kid who’s very, very talented,” Gillen said. “He's just continuing to learn, and he's really embraced that this year. So we're excited for him, and he's only going to get more opportunities.”

Isaac Dollman posted Mechanicsburg’s lone touchdown with 1:24 left in regulation, racing to the end zone on a 23-yard rush. His 70 rushing yards paced the ‘Cats while Josh Smith snatched four receptions for 41 yards. Lusk led the Colt receiving corps with four grabs for 47 yards.

“I tell the guys you want to play teams like Carlisle and Cedar Cliff early on,” Rose said, “because they're both really good teams, both strong, tough and physical teams, and that's gonna give you the mindset of where you need to be and what you need to do to get better.”

