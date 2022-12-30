Carlisle's EZ Thomas, Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines gather 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 6A all-state laurels

Carlisle’s EZ Thomas and Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines did battle in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth football regular season and have now reserved space on the same postseason team.
Friday morning, Thomas and Sines were crowned 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A all-state players. Thomas earned laurels as an all-state defensive back while Sines, the Eagles’ versatile quarterback and kicker, collected an offensive athlete nod.
Described as the motor that never stops by head coach Brett Ickes, Thomas was consistently around the football and notched a team-leading 111 tackles. The 111 sticks were underlined by 10 stops for loss and included five forced fumbles and four sacks. When teams went to the air, Thomas broke up eight passes and snared two interceptions.
Sines was the pulse of head coach Josh Oswalt’s offense, as the senior triggerman passed for 1,246 yards and rushed for another 1,009. His dual-threat capabilities translated to a combined 34 touchdowns. In the kicking department, Sines sailed 6 of 6 field goals between the uprights and converted 42 of his 43 point-after attempts.
2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior
Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior
Running Back
Jahiem White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior
Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior
Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior
Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior
D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman
Wide Receiver
Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior
Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior
David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior
Offensive Line
Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior
Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior
Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior
Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior
Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior
Athlete
Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior
Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior
Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior
Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior
Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior
Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior
JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior
Linebacker
Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior
Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior
Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior
Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior
Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior
Defensive Back
Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore
Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior
Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior
Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior
Specialist
Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior
Athlete
Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior
Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior
Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports