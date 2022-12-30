Carlisle's EZ Thomas, Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines gather 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 6A all-state laurels

Carlisle’s EZ Thomas and Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines did battle in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth football regular season and have now reserved space on the same postseason team.

Friday morning, Thomas and Sines were crowned 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A all-state players. Thomas earned laurels as an all-state defensive back while Sines, the Eagles’ versatile quarterback and kicker, collected an offensive athlete nod.

Described as the motor that never stops by head coach Brett Ickes, Thomas was consistently around the football and notched a team-leading 111 tackles. The 111 sticks were underlined by 10 stops for loss and included five forced fumbles and four sacks. When teams went to the air, Thomas broke up eight passes and snared two interceptions.

Sines was the pulse of head coach Josh Oswalt’s offense, as the senior triggerman passed for 1,246 yards and rushed for another 1,009. His dual-threat capabilities translated to a combined 34 touchdowns. In the kicking department, Sines sailed 6 of 6 field goals between the uprights and converted 42 of his 43 point-after attempts.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior

Running Back

Jahiem White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman

Wide Receiver

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior

Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior

Offensive Line

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior

Athlete

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior

Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior

Linebacker

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior

Defensive Back

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior

Specialist

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior

Athlete

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

