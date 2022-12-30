 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High School Football

Carlisle's EZ Thomas, Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines gather 2022 Pa. Football Writers' 6A all-state laurels

The Eagles defeated the Trojans 38-14 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game Thursday.

Carlisle’s EZ Thomas and Cumberland Valley’s Isaac Sines did battle in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth football regular season and have now reserved space on the same postseason team.

Friday morning, Thomas and Sines were crowned 2022 Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 6A all-state players. Thomas earned laurels as an all-state defensive back while Sines, the Eagles’ versatile quarterback and kicker, collected an offensive athlete nod.

Described as the motor that never stops by head coach Brett Ickes, Thomas was consistently around the football and notched a team-leading 111 tackles. The 111 sticks were underlined by 10 stops for loss and included five forced fumbles and four sacks. When teams went to the air, Thomas broke up eight passes and snared two interceptions.

Sines was the pulse of head coach Josh Oswalt’s offense, as the senior triggerman passed for 1,246 yards and rushed for another 1,009. His dual-threat capabilities translated to a combined 34 touchdowns. In the kicking department, Sines sailed 6 of 6 field goals between the uprights and converted 42 of his 43 point-after attempts.

2022 Pa. Football Writers’ Class 6A All-State Team

OFFENSE 

Quarterback 

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior 

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior 

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior 

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior 

Running Back 

Jahiem White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior 

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior 

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior 

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior 

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman 

Wide Receiver 

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior 

Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior 

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior 

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior 

Tight End 

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior 

Offensive Line 

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior 

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior 

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior 

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior 

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior 

Athlete 

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior 

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior        

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior 

Thomas capped the scoring in Carlisle's 27-14 victory at CD East.

DEFENSE 

Defensive Line 

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior 

Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior 

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior 

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior 

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior 

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior 

Linebacker 

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior 

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior 

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior 

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior 

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior 

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior 

Defensive Back 

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior 

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore 

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior 

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior 

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior 

Specialist 

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior 

Athlete 

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior          

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior                             

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior               

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep 

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg 

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

