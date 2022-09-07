Whether it's on the gridiron or the golf course, Carlisle’s Carson Swartz maintains the same mindset: stay relaxed, play your own game and have fun.

The mental fortitude keys a 2022 fall sports season for the Thundering Herd junior, who juggles football and golf on the calendar. Swartz is a wide receiver and defensive back on the football field under head coach Brett Ickes while playing in the heart of Carlisle's starting lineup for head coach Adam Zigner on the links.

“I want to help out as much as I can for both sports,” Swartz said. “Coach Zigner said I would be a great help for the golf team, and I took that pretty highly, and it was just a good feeling to hear that because this is my first season playing golf, so I wanted to try it out. And then football, obviously, I've been with Coach Ickes for the past couple years and he knows what I'm capable of. It's just nice to be able to help out both teams, and it's nice to be relied on to do my part on both sides.”

Swartz recognized the challenges of balancing both sports early on. He laid out a schedule with his coaches, practicing and playing with the football team more frequently. Swartz plans to tee off in four Keystone Division matches, forcing him to miss a pair of Monday and Tuesday football practices.

To stay in stride on the links, Swartz uses his free time on the weekends to play a round at one of the courses in the Carlisle area. It’s a lot, he says, but he’s absorbing the rush of it all.

“It is a great feeling whenever you can be trusted to give your all in both sports,” Swartz said, “and still have the opportunity to play both.”

Swartz has been playing football for as long as he can remember, beginning with the Carlisle Smurfs, the Herd’s feeder program. He acquired the golf bug three years ago, playing a round with his dad and brother.

Swartz has flourished in both sports this fall. In the Herd’s 2-0 start on the football field, with wins over Mechanicsburg and Governor Mifflin, Swartz has hauled in a combined six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. He also returned one kickoff for 30 yards. The touchdown reception came on a 27-yard slant pattern in the 28-14 decision over the Wildcats Week 1.

Meanwhile, on the golf course, Swartz has punched a pair of counting scores on his scorecards, firing an 89 at a testy Lewistown Country Club track Aug. 22 and helping Carlisle to a 3-3 mark in the season-opening tournament. The peaks and valleys and narrowed fairways at Iron Valley Golf Course troubled Swartz early in his round Tuesday, but he regrouped and strung together six pars and a birdie in his final 10 holes to shoot a respectable 91.

His driven mindset — paired with a cast of other physical and mental traits — has steered him to the early surges.

“Carson is always gonna be ready,” Ickes said of his star wideout. “He's a very bright kid, a very good athlete and he definitely, this year, has stepped up big. … This year as a junior, he's really blossomed catching the ball very well. We can't ask anymore from Carson.”

“The big thing with us is consistency,” Zigner said of his golf squad, “and while he's only playing four matches, I think the matches that he's playing in, it just gives our team even more stability. We're a lot deeper than we were last year, but adding Carson to that fold has just made us a more consistent team.”

Swartz's steady play in both sports isn’t the only positive factor. The contrasting styles between the physicality of football and the tranquility of golf provide a unique experience.

“I would say just seeing both sides of the sport,” Swartz said. “When you're out at football, it's a great environment. We have a great team, with a great group of guys and we all get along. It's just a great environment to be around everybody. And then at golf, it's like a completely different perspective. It’s just a small group of guys playing golf together, and we obviously still have a really good time, but it's just really fun to see both sides of the sport and play from both perspectives.”

Swartz’s participation in both sports has also given his coaches a different glimpse of him as an athlete and person. Swartz has strengthened his trust and overall communication with Ickes and Zigner through his balancing act.

“He is a very meticulous kid in not only about what he does and how he presents himself, but just that personal image of himself,” Ickes said, “and he's just a well-rounded kid that any college down the road and any employer down the road is gonna have a young man who's very dedicated, loyal and a very responsible, high-character kid.”

“There’s not a kid in our district, I would say, I would put that trust in above Carson,” Zigner said. “I know that if he tells me he's going to be somewhere, he's always been dependable with me. If he says he's going to be there, he's going to be there. If he tells me he's going to practice that day, I know he's practicing that day. And it's honestly a testament to the kind of kid he is.”

With the Herd football program aiming to lock down a second straight trip to the postseason over its final seven regular-season contests, and the golf team gearing up for its final three regular-season matches, including its home match at the Carlisle Barracks Monday, plenty of excitement lies ahead for Swartz, who also aims to qualify for the Mid-Penn golf tournament and has enjoyed the multisport experience.

“They both give me a good feeling when I'm out there,” Swartz said. “I'm just having fun with both and it's so easy to have fun with both. You’re just enjoying your time, having a good time.”