Carlisle QB Louis Shank ready to extend 'football feeling' in District 3 quarterfinal vs. Hempfield

The anticipation and excitement for a football game begins to mount for Carlisle quarterback Louis Shank once his bedside alarm sounds early Friday morning.

Throughout the school day, the sight of Friday night lights, the sounds of a raucous student section, and the feeling of popping pads and strapping on the helmet fill his mind. The day drags until his cleats mesh with the turf or grass-covered field.

Shank wants to extend that Friday football feeling at least another week. The senior signal caller and Carlisle (6-4) travel to top-ranked Hempfield (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in a District 3 Class 6A quarterfinal.

In just his second year starting under center, Shank has guided the Herd to their second straight playoff berth and the program’s eighth all-time.

“It's just that feeling, knowing you have a game, and that's really my main focus throughout the entire day,” Shank said. “It’s what I’m waiting for.”

Shank's motivation stems from the reality that Friday could be his final time dressing in Herd green and white. He also hopes to avenge last year’s district quarterfinal loss to Harrisburg, where Carlisle dropped a 36-7 decision.

“I definitely, and I know none of my teammates want to end our season just like that, like last year,” Shank said. “And especially us seniors, because any one of these games, it could be our last game, and we all know that.”

Despite the playoff pressure, Shank and Carlisle bring confidence and experience to the 2022 postseason. For Shank, the game has slowed down in his second year at the head of the Herd offense. From his leadership to his mechanics, including going through his progressions and reading defenses and coverages, he cited his maturation at the quarterback spot.

“Growing up my whole life playing quarterback, I never really understood how a defense works,” Shank said. “Whoever was open, I was just good at reading it. I just feel like I understand, coming into my second year on varsity, it just clicks a lot more, seeing how the defense works and what coverages and stuff like that.”

Shank has progressed this fall, even with a depleted receiving corps. Carlisle lost versatile weapon Eli Hargrove before the season’s start to an ACL tear, and the injuries have continued to pile up with running back Marquise Miller and tight end Quinton Barclay sidelined.

With the roster thinning, several players have stepped up. Wide receiver Carson Swartz has been Shank’s top target (28 receptions, 700 yards and five touchdowns) while Jeremiah Hargrove shouldered a larger workload out of the backfield (576 yards and 10 touchdowns). Shank threw for 1,152 yards and six scores, and ran for another 185 stripes and seven TDs, during the regular season.

“There's a couple guys who didn't play as much last year that are a big part of our team this year,” Shank said. “But I think we are a lot more experienced than last year, and we just grew a lot. I feel like we could be more ready than last year.”

Head coach Brett Ickes also recognized Shank’s growth in awareness and decision-making. When a play breaks down, Shanks has developed the confidence and determination to throw the ball away or escape the pocket and run rather than force a pass to a blanketed receiver.

“He’s played this year at quarterback with a lot more confidence,” Ickes said. “And just having that year under his belt, and us going to the air and just experience of all last year, coming into this year, you could see a lot more confidence in his abilities. … He's a competitor. The kid competes, and he knows this is his last go-round in high school football. Overall, I think he's done a good job for us this year.”

A victory Friday would be Carlisle’s first playoff win since 2004. The triumph would send the Herd to the semifinals scheduled for Nov. 18 opposite Manheim Township or Cumberland Valley.

Shank will have the anticipation and excitement with him Friday night when he steps on the field in Landisville.

“He's been our guy all year,” Ickes said, “and our offense knows that he's our quarterback. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it. I think that turns over into his confidence and makes him more comfortable, knowing that he's the guy.”