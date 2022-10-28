Carlisle football shows resiliency, scores 27 unanswered to top CD East in regular-season finale

HARRISBURG — The tension rolled off the shoulders of Carlisle running back Jeremiah Hargrove as he sprinted into the end zone for a 21-yard touchdown early in the second quarter.

Hargrove and Carlisle knew they weren’t out of the woods yet, but the junior’s 21-yard touchdown burst generated confidence for the visiting Herd. Trailing 14 points at the end of the first quarter to Central Dauphin East, and after three lost fumbles, Carlisle regained its footing. Scoring 27 unanswered points starting with Hargrove’s touchdown, the Herd rode out a 27-14 victory against the host Panthers Friday night at Landis Field in the teams’ regular-season finale.

The triumph all but solidifies Carlisle’s playoff chances, as the Herd held the eighth seed in the District 3 Class 6A power rankings. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs.

“They're players, and yeah, players are going to make mistakes. They’re high school kids,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “But they didn't get their heads down. They stay focused on the game, and it was a lot.

“It's a thing where the kids have a lot of heart.”

Following Hargrove’s first touchdown, Carlisle (6-4, 4-3 Commonwealth) kept the energy flowing. The Herd marched down on the ensuing drive, which was capped by another Hargrove touchdown, this time on a 2-yard plunge. Javani Mosley set up the tying score, intercepting CD East (3-7, 1-6) quarterback Demaj Jalloh and returning the pirated pass back to the opposing 4-yard line.

Jalloh had connected with Terrence Jackson-Copney for the game’s first touchdown on an 11-yard strike at the 7:46 mark of the first quarter. Jared Porter barged in for a 1-yard score a minute later to dilate the Panther lead to 14 at the time.

Both scores were set up by Carlisle fumbles. The Herd had coughed up the rock on the game’s opening kickoff, on a botched option play and a traditional run up the middle.

“I feel like it gave us that momentum and it did boost our confidence,” Hargrove said of the first Carlisle touchdown, “because 14-0 first quarter isn’t always good, but there's always three extra quarters with time on the clock. So, we just have to stay with our heads up and just play the way we play ball. We did that.”

With their heads back on a swivel, Carlisle maintained its momentum in the third quarter, where the Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes traded empty possessions before the Herd captured their first lead of the game. Taking the handoff left, Hargrove zoomed to the edge and outran a host of CD East defenders for an 11-yard score with 1:16 left in the third.

Carson Swartz, who collected 58 yards on five receptions for the Herd, swiped a Jackson-Copney deep pass midway through the fourth to keep the Carlisle lead intact. The Herd erased any threat of a comeback with 2:08 left to play, as EZ Thomas kept the legs driving for a 2-yard touchdown run.

“I feel the mindset drastically changed. Like, really, really big,” Hargrove said. “As soon as we punched that first one in … we just kept going, kept going, and I'm glad we did that.”

Hargrove finished his night with 76 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Thomas added nine stripes to the rushing tally and picked up 34 in the receiving department. Carlisle triggerman Louis Shank outdueled the Panthers’ quarterback rotation, throwing for 119 yards on 11 of 14 pass attempts compared to CD East’s 141 yards and two interceptions.

“The kids responded and that's just a great attitude coming from our kids,” Ickes said. “I’m proud of them.”