Carlisle competes until curtain drops in District 3 6A quarterfinal loss to Hempfield

LANDISVILLE — The odds were against the 2022 Carlisle football team.

Forging a 3-4 mark through the first seven games, all while navigating injuries that ranged from day-to-day to season-ending, Carlisle punched back and rattled off three straight wins to stamp its second straight ticket to the District 3 postseason.

That relentless nature continued into the District 3 playoffs, as Carlisle trailed Hempfield by 23 points Friday late in the fourth quarter of a Class 6A quarterfinal. With 2:12 remaining, Herd defensive back EZ Thomas jumped a Cody Gehres pass and rocketed 90 yards to the end zone.

While Carlisle exercised every last drop it had in the proverbial tank, it was too little too late. The top-seeded Black Knights defeated the Herd 30-14 at Georgelis Law Firm Stadium and secured a spot in next Friday’s 6A semifinals opposite Manheim Township, a 37-31 winner over Cumberland Valley at Chapman Field.

“We came in knowing we were the underdogs, but honestly, every game we were the underdog, and we didn't care the whole season,” Carlisle senior Layton Schmick said. “We just always like to compete and try to win. There's no use in having fun if you're not trying to win.”

“With the circumstances we've had, all the injuries, everything that we went through,” Thomas said, “the only thing we can do is play hard and just continue to play and not quit.”

Through the first 11 minutes of the second half, Carlisle (6-5) was knocking on the door, only trailing the Black Knights 17-7. But with a minute remaining in the third, Hempfield’s Aidan Shorter intercepted a Louis Shank screen pass and set up the Knights at the Carlisle 2-yard line.

Stephen Katch punched in a 2-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing play and broke the barrier on 13 consecutive points to push Hempfield (9-2) ahead 30-7. Katch accounted for the other half of the 13-point run, plunging in from a yard out with 8:47 left to put the game on ice.

“They did a great job on defense to take away what we did on offense, and we couldn’t get things started,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “And then they grind the ball out.”

Hempfield sprung to a 17-0 lead at the halfway point of the second quarter. Quarterback Jackson Landis accounted for 14 of the Black Knight tallies, starting with an 11-yard touchdown strike to Andy Garcia late in the first quarter. Cannon Biscoe drilled a 37-yard field goal to widen the Hempfield advantage to 10 before Landis executed a perfect read option and scampered 41 yards to the end zone.

Carson Swartz delivered a wake-up call right before the half to cut the Herd deficit back to 10. Dropping back in the pocket, Shank unloaded a deep ball down the left sideline. Swartz, with a defender wrapped round his backside, eluded the grip and outstepped a host of tacklers to go 62 yards for the touchdown.

Swartz led all receivers with the 62 stripes. Hempfield running back Grant Hoover, who exited the game in the second quarter due to an undisclosed injury, clipped the Carlisle defense for 94 yards across 11 carries prior to his departure. Shank had his grip on 120 passing yards while Landis threw for 116 of his own and picked up another 89 yards on the ground.

“It is what it is,” Ickes said. “It's playoff football, and I'm proud of our kids.”

The 2022 Herd were the eighth Carlisle team to qualify for the district postseason. The 2023 graduating class also cemented themselves as the just the fourth outgoing group to make two postseason appearances, let alone in back-to-back years.

“I just wish we could have gotten by this game and got them further into the playoffs,” Ickes said. “But it wasn't meant to be.”