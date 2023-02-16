The Carlisle Area School Board unanimously approved the appointment of Brandon Cook as the high school’s head football coach at its meeting Thursday evening.

The 9-0 vote approved the Shippensburg University defensive line coach, who also spent time as an assistant at Carlisle and Big Spring, for the 2023 season. The position comes with an estimated $7,853.25 stipend.

Cook was a member of the Carlisle staff from 2016 to 2018 as the team's defensive coordinator while also coaching the secondary and linebackers. He spent the three previous seasons on the Big Spring sidelines, serving as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator as well as the offensive and defensive line coach. He began his coaching career at SU as a volunteer assistant during the 2007 and 2008 campaigns and returned to the Raiders to coach the defensive line for the last four years.

Cook, an SU alumnus, was a defensive lineman for the Raiders from 2003 to 2006. He appeared in 41 games across his career — making 23 starts — and finished with 100 tackles, 28 of them for loss, and seven sacks.

The new regime in Carlisle comes after Brett Ickes stepped down as the Herd's head coach after 10 seasons — and 26 overall with the program — in November. Ickes’ time in the position spanned two stints, from 2006 to 2009 and 2017 to 2022. The Herd compiled a 32-66 record under Ickes and made consecutive trips to the District 3 Class 6A playoffs in 2021 and 2022, falling in the quarterfinals in both appearances.

Cook will lead a new-look roster in the fall. The Herd will graduate 15 seniors this spring, including captains EZ Thomas, Layton Schmick and Charlie Dib.

The school board also filled the head coaching vacancies for field hockey, track and field and golf at Thursday’s meeting. Jennifer Clements was approved as head field hockey coach, David Rodkey for track and field and Joe Conklin for golf.

