The NFL dream has come true for Zack Kuntz.

The former Camp Hill football and track star, and tight end out of Old Dominion was selected with 220th overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound prospect caught scouts’ eyes at the NFL combine in March where he led all tight ends in the vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10-8), and ranked second with a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, only behind Miami’s Will Mallory (4.54).

Kuntz spent the last two years at Old Dominion after transferring from Penn State ahead of the 2021 season. The 2018 Camp Hill grad broke out in his debut season with the Monarchs, catching an NCAA-leading 73 receptions for 692 yards and five touchdowns in an All-Conference USA campaign. In 2022, Kuntz played five games before suffering a season-ending injury, finishing with 12 grabs for 144 yards and two scores.

At Penn State, Kuntz played in 21 games across three seasons and caught three passes for 26 yards. At the time of his commitment to the Nittany Lions, Kuntz was rated a four-star prospect, was ranked the No. 283 overall prospect in the 2017 class and was the No. 7 tight end in the nation, according to 247sports.com.

Kuntz was a four-year letterman for the Lions on the gridiron in high school, capping his career with 40 receptions for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns. He helped Camp Hill capture back-to-back District 3 Class A championships in 2014 and 2015. On the track, he was the 2017 PIAA 2A champion in the 110-meter hurdles and medaled in the state high jump.

Close Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Photos: Camp Hill grad, Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz at NFL combine Zack Kuntz, the Old Dominion tight end who played high school football at Camp Hill, participated in an NFL combine workout Saturday. Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)