Camp Hill football's Noah Doi shares 'no-holds-barred mentality' with older brother Christian

Camp Hill’s Noah Doi has a fiery and energetic personality. Older brother Christian, now a Kutztown University freshman, prefers to keep to himself.

Noah is a vocal leader and the Lions’ “hype man.” Christian carries a quiet confidence and leads by example.

“I don’t know if he hit his head or something when he was little,” Christian said with a laugh, “but (Noah’s) just got something different in him. You can see that whether he's hanging out with friends or it’s on the football field. He’s just a different type of person.”

But when it comes to the gridiron, the wrestling mat or the baseball diamond, it’s difficult to tell one brother from the other due to how much they mirror one another’s approach and style in each sport.

Christian graduated from Camp Hill in the spring, leaving a legacy in all three Lion programs, and he is prepping for a collegiate wrestling career at Kutztown. Noah is in his sophomore year and is following in the footsteps of his older brother.

"Sometimes we go out places," Noah said, "and people think that we're each other, even coaches on other teams. They go up to me and they're like, ‘Hey, Christian, great game,' or they go up to Christian and they're like, 'hey, Noah, great game.’ It definitely gets confusing.”

Noah and Christian’s brotherly connection blossomed at a young age. Despite a three-grade level difference, the brothers crossed sport paths in their youths. Whether it was football, wrestling or baseball, Noah and Christian worked off of each other, playing catch with the football in the yard or practicing their grappling in the basement.

But they developed unique personalities with Noah’s outgoing character contrasting Christian’s quiet composure. It’s about the only difference people spot between them.

“I think we both have the passion for whatever sport we do,” Christian said, “and whatever season we’re in, we really focus on that season. I think we're both aggressive, we take chances. We both have the same mindset when we're going into a football game or a wrestling match, and that's why I think we have similar outcomes.”

“A similarity between us is definitely our size,” Noah said with a laugh. “We're not blessed with height really, but we definitely have the speed with us and the explosiveness and strength.”

While Noah and Christian’s Camp Hill careers overlapped for just one year — Christian as a senior and Noah as a freshman — Christian instilled appreciation and conveyed a myriad of knowledge to his younger brother.

The brotherly bond led to a stellar 2021 school-year cycle for both players. On the football field, the pair combined for 798 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on offense while collecting 129 total tackles and four sacks on defense.

“Throughout our whole lives but definitely more last year, my last year,” Christian said, “I just wanted to show him make the best of it because it'll be over so, so quick. So, I taught him to enjoy every practice, and if he doesn't want to go practice, I told him you only have so many more (left).”

The trend extended to the wrestling mat, as Christian earned his 100th career victory, broke the Lions’ program record for wins and won gold in the District 3 Class 2A 132 pound weight class. Noah was also a key contributor in the Lions’ return to the District 3 2A team tournament and overall 16-4 record. On the baseball diamond, both were part of the Lions’ voyage to District 3 2A silver and the play-in round of the PIAA postseason.

“Last year, being my first year on varsity as a freshman,” Noah said, “he definitely showed me the ropes. It was my first year coming in and I didn't know much about it. He taught me everything. When I got down on a play, he brought me up.”

Camp Hill head football coach Tim Bigelow quickly saw the connection between the standout two-way players last season. Everything from the little mechanics and interactions on the sidelines, down to their pursuit of tackling and running with the football, Noah and Christian replicated one another’s play.

He also saw Noah absorb the lessons and experiences Christian passed on, many that Noah has since implemented in the early stages of his 2022 campaign. Watching their tight-knit relationship amid their contrasting personalities was Bigelow’s favorite part of coaching Noah and Christian.

“They just have that no-holds-barred mentality,” Bigelow said, “where they just say to themselves, 'I don't care if maybe I'm smaller than everybody else, I'm still going to dominate. I'm going to dominate you if you're coming at me regardless of size. I'm not going to go low. I'm not going to back out or ole. I'm going to take you square on and get to where I need to be.'

“But the relationship they have is hilarious. It's funny. I love to be around both of them, and again, they're just completely different human beings.”

Noah and the Lions are off to a searing 3-0 start this season, having topped Newport, York Catholic and Upper Dauphin in nonleague play. Camp Hill opens its division slate Friday against Big Spring on the road, the start to a toilsome Capital schedule — minus a canceled Week 5 matchup against Middletown — that also includes Boiling Springs, Steel-High, West Perry and crosstown rival Trinity.

While Christian is no longer dressing in Camp Hill blue and white, he’s supporting Noah from afar.

The memories and moments shared from one season together are irreplaceable.

“My favorite memory and maybe it'll still be at the end of my high school career, but it’s that Trinity game (from last season),” Noah said. “We're on the field, as brothers, and it was just a great game to work together and in the end finally come out with that huge win for us.”

“Over our childhood (we) have had this connection that when I got to play with him last year,” Christian said, “it just made everything feel like a dream come true.”