The Carlisle football team spent the last three weeks coming together as one, getting on the same page and finding its form in a new system under first-year head coach Brandon Cook.

So when Cook sees a play where the unselfishness of one player leads to a game-changing moment, he see the pieces begin to align.

Junior Curtis Stroud made one of those plays Friday night in the Thundering Herd’s season opener at Mechanicsburg. With Carlisle leading by a touchdown late in the third quarter, quarterback Lucas Smith ran a screen pass to wide receiver Carson Swartz. Stroud set up a key block, paving the way to an open lane for Swartz, who eluded two defenders and darted 63 yards to the end zone.

It was the touchdown that provided the Herd enough insurance, and the visitors toughed out a 35-28 victory over the Wildcats at John H. Frederick Field for Cook's first career win.

“These guys, once they realize how to work together and do things like that,” Cook said, “it could be special. … But when you have guys finishing the game and breaking plays out like that, you can't ask (for anything more). That’s just talent.”

While Swartz’s 63-yard pitch-and-catch put the finishing touches on the Carlisle victory, it was 21 unanswered points across the last seven minutes of the first half that shifted the game’s momentum.

Mechanicsburg carried a 14-7 lead into the second quarter, but three Herd rushing touchdowns turned the tide and boosted Carlisle to a 28-14 advantage at the half. Marquise Miller, who completed a touchdown hat trick, burst for scores of 6 yards and 2 yards in the pivotal second quarter, and Chanse Bonner tacked on a 1-yard touchdown dive.

“When you think of Coach (Chance) Powell, you think of a pass-heavy offense,” Swartz said of his offensive coordinator. “But when you have a run game working like that, you might as well keep pounding it down the field.”

Another component to Powell’s offense is a fast tempo. With the Herd wasting no time on offense, the quick pace began to wear on the Mechanicsburg defense.

Several Wildcats played both sides of scrimmage, and the Carlisle tempo turned a Mechanicsburg offensive sprint into a jog. Quarterback Eli Reider connected on 22- and 17-yard touchdown strikes to Drake Dawson and Justin Bardo for the ‘Cats’ first 14 points.

“The second quarter, I think we may have got a little tired and mentally may have had a few hiccups,” Mechanicsburg head coach Anthony Rose said. “But we battled back in the second half and actually won the second half, which is what you want to see from a young team.”

Mechanicsburg trimmed Carlisle’s two-score lead to a touchdown with 1:25 left in the third when Reider and Josh Smith hooked up for a 5-yard fade on fourth down. After Swartz’s touchdown, the Wildcats manufactured another long drive late in the fourth, capped by an Isaac Dollman 3-yard run on a pitch.

But Mechanicsburg’s onside kick attempt was gathered by Carlisle’s special teams, and the Herd bled the remaining 1:30 off the clock.

“(Mechanicsburg) had drives on us all night,” Cook said. “They just sustained, and they kept going. So the defense is there. We just got to learn how to finish and get off the field on third down, and finish the play on fourth.”

Miller led the Carlisle ground attack, churning out 67 yards and three touchdowns across 12 carries. Smith completed 5 of 13 passes for 144 yards, including 134 to Swartz.

For Mechanicsburg, Reider dazzled with 301 passing yards on 25 completions. Dollman paced the ground game, amassing 43 yards. Dawson led the receiving corps with 81 yards on five grabs.

“Coach Cook has just preached that it’s a new squad, we gotta roll with Coach Cook, and we gotta bring new stuff into Carlisle,” Swartz said. “And that’s exactly what we did tonight. We never gave up.”

Photos: Carlisle opens 2023 football season with win over rival Mechanicsburg