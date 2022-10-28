Boiling Springs football ends regular season with 35-28 win over Camp Hill

Boiling Springs overcame turnover woes to snag a 35-28 victory over Camp Hill Friday, spoiling the Lions’ Senior Night at Siebert Park in a Mid-Penn Capital Division regular-season finale.

Camp Hill (5-5, 1-4 Capital) entered the game as the No. 4 seed in the District 3 Class 2A, where the top four make the playoffs. They could still advance to the postseason with a loss, but would need outside help to move up a spot.

District 3 plans to make the final playoff field official Sunday morning.

Boiling Springs (4-6, 2-3 Capital) entered the contest in the 14th spot in the Class 4A field, where the top 10 move on.

“We moved the ball well all night, but we made a couple of mistakes that stalled drive,” said Lion coach Tim Bigelow. “We are a young team, so I hope we get the chance to play next week. (Quarterback Drew Branstetter) had a great game tonight.”

The Lions stopped the Bubblers on their first drive, and Branstetter connected with a slew of receivers before finding Kobe Moore in the flat for the score. The extra point was blocked.

The Bubbler running game was a key, as Boiling Springs rallied to tie the game after Mike McNair capped a nine-play scoring drive with an 11-yard run. Preston Warner’s PAT gave the Bubblers a 7-6 lead.

Camp Hill responded with a drive engineered by Branstetter that ended with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Alex Long. Branstetter found Kobe Moore for the two-point conversion to give the Lions a 14-7 lead.

Boiling Springs answered when Trey McCardell tied the game on a 10-yard run.

Camp Hill pulled ahead just before the half, as Branstetter found Noah Doi for a 33-yard score to give the Lions a 20-14 lead at the break.

Boiling Springs scored both possessions in the third quarter, as McCardell raced in from 5 yards, and after a fourth-down stop to stymie the Lions, Marcus Boyle found the seam and raced 55 yards for a score that gave the Bubblers a 28-20 lead.

Liam Fisher picked off a Branstetter pass to set up the Bubblers’ fifth score. From the 40, the Bubblers ran six plays, with Boyle covering the final 11 yards for the 35-20 lead.

Branstetter led the Lions back into the red zone, but Tanner Wilson ended the Lion drive with a sack. Camp Hill struck late with a Branstetter pass to Long for a score and a two-point conversion to Kobe Moore, but the Bubblers were able to run the clock out.

“You have to give Branstetter credit. He found receivers when he needed them,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “He has a great touch on the ball. Defensively, we made plays when we needed them. We held onto the ball, so we finally got a chance to see what our offense can do. Just a great football to watch.”

Boiling Springs ran for over 400 yards, while the Lions threw for over 400 yards. Branstetter had a total of 415 yards in the air while McCardell had 218 yards rushing and Boyle added another 123 on the ground.