Boiling Springs' Carson Garvey caps Bubbler football career in 2022 PSFCA East-West All-Star Game

HARRISBURG — Despite the scoreboard at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium showing a 49-14 loss, Boiling Springs’ head football coach Brad Zell couldn’t help but break a smile.

Standing beside Zell was Carson Garvey, the only four-year varsity starter for the Bubblers under the Zell regime and safety for the East team in the 2022 Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Small School East-West All-Star Game.

The 49-14 outcome wasn’t what Zell — an assistant coach for the East squad — and Garvey had angled for. Rather, Sunday’s all-star affair on the McDevitt turf served as a culmination of the last four years together for the Bubbler player-coach connection.

Garvey’s career as a Bubbler started with 3-7 and 0-10 seasons. It ended with an 11-2 season and District 3 Class 3A runner-up honors. Garvey, along with a core group of seniors last fall, helped lay the groundwork for a shift of attitude and play in the Boiling Springs program.

“It's pretty cool,” Zell said of sharing the all-star game with Garvey, “you can see the smile on my face. We got to travel up to practice together and spend some time together, and at Boiling Springs, we think a lot of Carson Garvey. Whoever is going to take that spot has got huge shoes to fill not just on the field but off the field.”

“It means a whole lot,” Garvey said of the experience. “Coach has been there for all four years, he's put his trust in me for four years and just to end like this, obviously not the results we wanted, but we got to do it together. So, that was special.”

Garvey’s final dance in the purple and gold last fall consisted of All-State Class 3A honors, co-Mid-Penn Capital Division Player of the Year laurels and Boiling Springs’ first trip to the district championship gamein program history. On the stat sheet, Garvey collected 83 tackles (58 solo) and a team-high eight interceptions from his safety position. Offensively, he hauled in seven touchdown receptions at wide receiver and punched in a pair on the ground from the wildcat formation.

In Saturday’s East-West defeat, the Bubbler senior notched eight tackles, unofficially, and recorded a 7 yard punt return. The West team ran away with Saturday’s affair behind exceptional play from Bedford quarterback Mercury Swaim, who passed for 253 yards and two touchdowns and also picked up 89 yards and three scores on the ground.

Northern Lehigh wideout Trevor Amorim accounted for both of the East team’s scores. He struck pay dirt on 15 and 69 yard touchdown grabs, both from North Schuylkill quarterback Jake Hall.

Through his four years with the Bubblers, Zell cited Garvey’s growth. In each season, he took Boiling Springs another step forward.

“When he came out as a freshman,” Zell said, “he just understood the game. He was mature, he made all of the defensive back calls as a freshman and Coach Williams, our defensive coordinator, would tell you right now that Carson could run our defense. And we've talked about when his college career is over, we have a spot for him on our coaching staff.”

The next stop in Garvey’s football career isn’t set in stone, but he expects to make a college decision when the right time comes.

For now, he’s soaking in moments like Sunday and reflecting on his Boiling Springs career.

“We spent a lot of hours together — coach, the seniors, everyone,” Garvey said, “and just for it to pay off, going from not so great to a successful season, it meant a lot.”

So, too, did the support from the Boiling Springs community.

“They welcomed us as an 0-24 team," Garvey said, "and they waved us goodbye as an 11-2 team, so they rode through it all. They were at every game, and I'm just thankful for the town and all that they supply.”

It's part of what made Zell smile on the sidelines at the end of Sunday's all-star game, soaking in another moment with one of his standout seniors.

“That group of seniors, it was them,” Zell said/ “They were there for all of that. They were there for the bad, they were there for the ugly and then they turned it around. And they deserve all the accolades that they get. I owe them a lot. Even when we had tough times when I was there, they stuck by me, and I can't say enough about that group of seniors led by this kid here.”

