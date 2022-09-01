When the bell tolls on the 2022 high school football season, Big Spring assistant coach Matt Eisenberg will look back and remember the little moments the most with his son Ethan, from film-study sessions at home to discussions during the car ride home from practice.

But the Eisenbergs have also written big moments for the Big Spring football program across two generations. Matt did so in the late '90s as a wide receiver, helping the Bulldogs build their most successful era to that point. And Ethan, a senior who started for the Bulldogs since the middle of his sophomore year, quarterbacked Big Spring to its first District 3 playoff win a season ago, a Class 4A first-round triumph against Conrad Weiser.

While the accolades have piled up for both in their Big Spring careers, no award or victory tops the opportunity they've had to share Bulldog football with each other over the last four years.

“I don't know,” Matt said, “just the little moments. I think I'll probably be able to look back on and appreciate that, that we got to share them together and just be grateful for that.”

Matt has been an assistant on the Bulldog staff for the last 10 seasons, which gave Ethan the opportunity to be around football at a very young age. Ethan’s involvement was centered on watching film at home as a middle schooler and playing youth football under Matt, who was also a coach in the Big Spring feeder system.

Despite the position differences, communication between father and son is unwavering. Ethan said he’s able to extract advice and lessons from his dad during practices and prior to kickoff on Friday nights.

Passing down knowledge also extends beyond the gridiron. Ethan considers Matt to be his biggest role model.

“I learned a lot from him with him being my dad,” Ethan said. “But specifically football, obviously he played before and he had success, and he’s kinda shown me how to go about that ... how to handle yourself with the success that you get with your abilities. And just knowing where it came from, and kind of how to handle yourself more off the field. Just being a good example and staying humble.”

Matt sees a lot of himself in Ethan, from a consistent work ethic to his leadership qualities. Matt went on to a hall-of-fame career at Juniata College following his Bulldog days, leading the Eagle program in career receiving yards (3,500), touchdown receptions (38) and all-purpose yardage (5,421).

Ethan, who has an offer from Juniata among other institutions, has applied his dad's football sensibilities to the quarterback position, throwing for 1,751 yards and 23 touchdowns last year, including an astounding 20.1 yards per completion mark. He went to the air for 185 yards and a score last week in Big Spring’s 28-13 loss to Greencastle.

“This is probably something that other people have said to me,” Matt said, “but I guess they’ve used the term, ‘He’s a gamer.’ Like, he’s a game-time guy that makes plays in moments. And I think we both had some of that in our career so far.”

Aside from the little moments off the field, they’re cherishing the big moments on it.

The first district playoff win in school history was the most profound, where Ethan led the Bulldogs to a 49-35 decision on the road. He had his grip on 220 passing yards and three touchdowns and scampered for a 64-yard score. Other moments included a 49-14 romping of then-reigning state champion Steel-High at Bulldog Stadium and a trio of 60-score games against Halifax, Susquenita and James Buchanan.

Matt had a birds-eye view to it all, standing in the coaches’ box across various stadiums.

“It’s been pretty special,” Matt said. “Because obviously I've played here and I've been coaching here for about 10 years and the last four years, it's just been kind of a joy to be able to share that with my son. And then on top of that, having success, because I care a lot about Big Spring as a school, as a community and as a program, so being able to share some of the success with him has been really exciting for me.”

“And for me, it's definitely been pretty cool,” Ethan said. “Because obviously having my dad as a coach, it's different than from what a lot of kids do, but he's kind of been coaching me my whole life. So, it's definitely been enjoyable just in that different kind of perspective than what maybe other kids would get.”

But when all is said and done, no historic win or momentous touchdown can amount to the little moments shared between Matt and Ethan the last four years.

“I would say just having the ability to kind of interact with him as a coach during practice, during the season and during the games,” Ethan said, “and then after practice, he’s also my dad. … The relationship is different on the field and off the field.”