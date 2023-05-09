Ethan Eisenberg, Andrew Witter, Dillon Wakefield and Tucker Lowery describe it as one of the greatest moments.

The Big Spring football team had captured the program’s first District 3 postseason win, defeating Conrad Weiser 49-35 in the first round of the 2021 Class 4A playoffs. The Bulldog student section stormed the host Scouts’ field and linked arms with the team, stretching from the end zone to the 50 yard line. The players and student body sang the school’s alma mater.

It’s a moment the Bulldog quartet hopes to recreate.

“That was probably my favorite moment from my high school career because that was the moment we were working for," Eisenberg said. "That's what we put in all the hard work for, and the whole community was behind us.”

Eisenberg, Witter, Wakefield and Lowery will have more opportunities to create similar experiences together. Within the last two months, all four have committed to Juniata College, looking to help revitalize an Eagle program that won three games over its last four seasons. The quartet will join former teammate and rising sophomore Caleb Massare — another member of the 2021 team — who plays wide receiver and runs track for the Eagles.

A rebuild isn’t anything new to the Bulldogs, who began sketching a playoff blueprint at the midpoint of the 2020 season. Eisenberg was tabbed the starting quarterback while Wakefield saw an influx of carries in the backfield. Lowery was a bulwark in the Big Spring secondary, and Witter and Massare were finding their legs in the receiver room.

The Bulldogs rattled off three straight wins to close out a truncated 2020 campaign — finishing at 5-3 — and authored an 8-4 season in 2021, the senior season for Wakefield, Lowery and Massare. Eisenberg and Witter had their last dance this past fall.

“In that moment (after the playoff win), I was at a loss for words,” Wakefield said. “It was just crazy to myself and the whole team that we were able to accomplish something like that. Because most of us, when we came in (to the Big Spring program), we were 3-7. No one knew who we were.”

Graduating in 2022, Wakefield had pledged to New Haven. Lowery didn’t plan on playing collegiately.

“(The playoff win) really set our group aside from all the others, and it really just put our team name on the map,” Witter said. “We really felt that connection when we were all running on the field after that win, and we just want to keep doing that throughout college. We know what it takes to get that done and all the hard work we went through. I know the players at Juniata right now really want to start winning some games, so we're just ready to hop in and work together.”

Blake Treadwell holds the reins to the Juniata rebuild. The Michigan State product was announced as the Eagles’ head coach in January and added first-year defensive coordinator Hunter English in March.

Treadwell was the lead recruiter for several of the Bulldogs, and the group cited Juniata’s frequent communication throughout the recruiting process as an influence in their decision. Juniata also brings a sense of familiarity and comfort. Ethan’s dad, Matt Eisenberg, a 2001 Juniata graduate, had a conference hall-of-fame career that included program records in receiving yards (3,500), touchdown receptions (38) and all-purpose yards (5,421).

“Being from Newville, I'm used to being in a very small town and that's kind of what Juniata is like,” Lowery said. “I kind of picked up on the small-town environment … and I really liked the coaching staff and the team altogether.”

The quartet exhibited the “Bulldog mentality” at Big Spring and aims to foster a similar drive at Juniata. From four years of high school ball and a background in the Big Spring feeder system, the group feels their established connection will translate to the collegiate level for a program seeking its first winning season since 2013.

“The same kind of ideas we took in high school, I think we can take that to Juniata as long as we can play as a team and have each other's backs and get people to want to win and want to work,” Wakefield said. “I think that'll help us get people excited to play and not be like, ‘We've already lost this many games so what's the point of going out there and trying again if we're just gonna lose again?’”

Landing at the same college hadn't been much of a consideration. In fact, Lowery said it was more of a locker room joke between him and his teammates his senior year.

But as the recruiting process progressed, Juniata hovered atop each prospect's list. An excitement developed as the Bulldogs realized their once-upon-a-time joke was becoming a realization.

It may have even triggered a trickle-down effect to current players in the Bulldog program searching for their next-level home.

“We really just hope to keep the family together and start something great up there,” Witter said, “because I know their past few seasons haven't been the greatest. So we're hoping to get up there and just change it around and do what's best for us.”

“It would mean a lot because we've already gone through so much together, so much adversity,” Eisenberg said. “I know we can do it. We just have to go up there and put in the work, and I think we'll get good results.”

That includes hopes for another magical moment together. One similar to the cold November night in 2021 when the Bulldogs and their peers linked arms and soaked in Big Spring's first playoff win.

“To not only do that at Big Spring, but to help bring a community together at Juniata to support a football team," Lowery said, "that'd be everything.”

