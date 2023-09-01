The celebration came to a stop.

The hundreds of Big Spring students that rushed the Bulldog Stadium field locked arms with the football team and formed a line, stretching end zone to end zone. They belted the first lyrics of the Bulldog alma mater — “Stand together, Big Spring High School” — while the marching band played from its section of the home bleachers.

Then as band played through the alma mater's final three words, “Ever, always, strong,” another cheer broke out.

The Little Brown Jug was lifted.

For the first time since 2010, the Bulldogs defeated Shippensburg in the long-standing rivalry, knocking off the Greyhounds 21-7 Friday night in Newville. Senior Ben Fickel spearheaded the victory, returning a kickoff and an interception for touchdowns in the second quarter.

“I can’t even remember (the touchdowns),” Fickel said. “It’s all adrenaline. That’s what were taught, just go make a play on the football. Use your football instincts. That’s all it is.”

The adrenaline not only coursed through Fickel’s veins, but it traveled up and down the Big Spring sideline. It gave the Bulldogs the jolt they needed after Shippensburg scored the game’s first touchdown, a 36-yard run by Mark Carothers with 7:32 left in the second quarter.

On the ensuing kickoff, Fickel veered to his right upon fielding the ball before shifting back to his left. With a row of blocks in front of him, the senior sliced through a wall of Greyhounds, shook off a pair of tacklers and rocketed down the left sideline for an 88-yard touchdown return.

“(The Greyounds) came out, they scored, and they put us down seven,” Big Spring head coach Joe Sinkovich said. “And we always talked about last year how we weren’t great on special teams … and we gave it to Coach Bob Baker to take over this year, and he’s done a great job. And the kids have done a great job buying in. (Fickel’s return) was a momentum changer.”

But Fickel wasn’t done.

He broke on a Greyhound in-route two plays later, pirating Brady Maciejewski’s pass and bolting 30 yards to the end zone. His two scores were separated by 59 seconds.

“It carried us into halftime, and then it was just controlling the clock in the second half and not letting them score,” Fickel said. “Our defense locked it down like we knew we could.”

The Bulldog defense limited Shippensburg to 151 yards of total offense and prevented the Greyhounds to put together a drive longer than five plays in the second half. After rushing for 70 yards in the first half, Carothers went for minus-1 yards in the final 24 minutes while Maciejewski threw for 41 total yards across four quarters.

“It was just hard practice all week,” Fickel said of the Bulldogs’ defensive effort. “Scout team giving us a good look on offense, knowing our keys and just following through on it.”

Grant Hall added insurance in the fourth quarter by ripping off a 21-yard run that placed Big Spring in the red zone. He capped the scoring drive with a 2-yard scamper, waltzing in behind a push from the right side of the offensive line.

Hall paced all rushers with 92 yards on 14 carries while teammate Connor Green amassed 67 on 20 totes. Sophomore quarterback Chase Fry completed five of 12 passes for 71 yards, including a 49-yard connection with Hall.

“We've been really working with our program to build this since I got here (five years ago), and really working to building something big,” Sinkovich said. “I think (this win) legitimizes what we're doing and what we're trying to do with the kids. And our kids buy in and work, and it’s a good steppingstone going forward for the program.”

As the clock the broke the final 20 seconds, and Fry kneeled down, it was clear the Bulldogs had bought in. The Little Brown Jug was ushered to the Big Spring sideline, taking its place back at 100 Mount Rock Road for the first time in a dozen years.

The celebration began.

“That's just our community,” Fickel said. “We've always had a strong community. That's what we play for. We pack the stands every week, no matter win or loss. We're always a family.”

Photos: Big Spring football claims Little Brown Jug with win over Shippensburg