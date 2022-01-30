Big 33 Super Bowl streak continues

The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game officially extended the streak of Big 33 alumni participating in every Super Bowl.

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Boyd, a Clarion alumnus who played for Team Pennsylvania in the 2013 showcase, will become the 147th former Big 33 player to play in the Super Bowl, according to the Big 33. The Bengals are set to face the Los Angeles Rams, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday's NFC Championship game, in Super Bowl 56 scheduled for Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, a Penn Hills grad, was a Big 33 selection for Team Pennsylvania in 2010 but did not play in the game.

The Big 33 has a list of its Super Bowl participants on its website. Jordan Hill, the Trinity's current head coach, was part of the streak in Super Bowl 48 and Super Bowl 49. Cumberland Valley grad Jon Ritchie participated in Super Bowl 37 and Super Bowl 39.

