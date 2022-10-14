Battered and bruised, Carlisle upsets Cumberland Valley 26-20 for 1st win in rivalry since 2004

Tears of joy were shed and bear hugs were shared as the Carlisle football team broke down its huddle following a 26-20 upset win over Cumberland Valley Friday night at Chapman Field.

Battered and bruised from a handful of injuries — varying from season-ending to week-by-week wounds — the Herd had weathered a 2022 season that hadn’t gone as planned. But Friday night, Carlisle bandaged up the battle scars and held off a resilient Eagle outfit. The Herd’s victory was their first against CV since the 2004 playoffs.

Leading the way to the upset was junior Jeremiah Hargrove, who ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He also hauled in an interception and blocked an extra point.

“This is a big rivalry, a huge rivalry,” Carlisle senior EZ Thomas said. “We came out as a family and this season has not been going the way we expected it to go. But we put all that behind us today and came out, fought hard and gave it everything we had.

“It feels so good. No one believed in us. Not a single person believed in us, and we showed the world.”

Fighting off the adversity, Carlisle (4-4, 2-3 Commonwealth) came out with a statement. On the opening drive — an 11-play, 79-yard possession — the Herd marched down the field with authority and produced points with their first chance. Rolling out to his right, quarterback Louis Shank delivered a 22-yard corner-route strike to wide receiver Carson Swartz to give the visitors the 7-0 edge with 6:25 left in the first quarter.

CV (6-2, 3-2) managed to rattle off 14 straight points before Carlisle got back in the score column just before the half. Starting on its own 8-yard line, Carlisle snapped off a 37-yard pitch-and-catch between Shank and Kareem Lawson. Lawson’s big-strike play set up Hargrove’s first of two touchdowns, a 20-yard burst to the end zone.

“Our offensive line did a great job for him (Hargrove) tonight,” Carlisle head coach Brett Ickes said. “Now don’t get me wrong, he ran hard tonight. He ran hard and didn’t fumble the ball, which they were ripping at it all night. And we’re happy because they are a good football team. That is a very good football team, and for our kids to come in here all beat up and losing two games back-to-back and being able to do what we did, I’m very proud of them.”

Carlisle retained the lead in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter after a scoreless third. Shank, after ripping off a 47-yard scamper, plunged into the end zone from a yard out to take a 19-14 advantage. A CV fumble in Carlisle territory kickstarted another successful drive for the Herd that ended with a 25-yard touchdown run for Hargrove.

The Eagles’ pair of touchdowns in the first half came from the left arm of quarterback Isaac Sines. Sines connected with Paddy Hernjak for a 61-yard heave at the 4:53 mark of the first quarter and bought time in the pocket for a 12-yard touchdown pass to Griffin Huffman that closed first quarter. Josh Wagenheim crossed the goal line from 4 yards out for CV’s final score.

The Eagles played without Sines from halfway through the second quarter due to an illness.

“We gotta come back. …We gotta get things done,” Ickes said of looking beyond Friday’s win. “The next two games, I told the kids, we got to play hard, and we got to get back ready to go. But we don’t know if we’re going to make the playoffs or not. That’s irrelevant right now, but we got to put ourselves in a position to do that.”

Along with Hargrove’s monster game on the ground, Shank picked up 76 rushing yards and threw for another 109. Cumberland Valley was paced by Wagenheim’s 77-yard rushing effort. Deagan Rairdain, who filled in for Sines, completed 5 of 8 passes for 14 yards.

“Everyone pushed their pride to the side,” Thomas said, “and said, ‘Coach gave us a job and we’re gonna do that job, no matter what, even if it’s out of position. We’re gonna do that job at 100%,’ and everyone did that.”