As local high school football teams charge further into their Mid-Penn division schedules and head toward the season's midpoint, the District 3 playoff picture begins to take shape.

If the playoffs started at the conclusion of Week 4, seven Sentinel-area teams would have qualified for the district tournament.

Games scheduled before the freeze date (Oct. 14) and played on or before Oct. 28 count toward the power rankings.

NOTE: Records and ratings reflect data provided to the District 3 power ranking website as of Monday evening. For updated information, check the website here.

Class 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Manheim Township (4-0, 0.794218)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: None.

Local teams on the outside: No. 12 Cumberland Valley (1-3, 0.529900; No. 15 Carlisle (1-3, 0.47664).

Notes: In their first four games, the Eagles have faced the top-ranked Blue Streaks, No. 2 Central York, No. 10 CD East and Spring-Ford, which ranks No. 12 in District 1. Their opponents’ weighted winning percentage (0.741047) ranks second in District 3 to No. 17 Lebanon (0.753883), which finished the week LEE-091923-FBN-NOTESwith an 0-4 record. Cumberland Valley hosts No. 5 Harrisburg (2-1) Friday … Carlisle dropped a 60-7 decision to Harrisburg Saturday. All three of Carlisle’s losses have come against teams currently within the playoffs-qualifying window, including No. 6 York and Governor Mifflin, the No. 12 team in Class 5A. The Thundering Herd host No. 11 Chambersburg (2-2) Friday.

Class 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Cedar Cliff (4-0, 0.827771)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: Cedar Cliff.

Local teams on the outside: No. 13 Mechanicsburg (2-2, 0.578916); No. 14 Shippensburg (2-2, 0.577823); No. 19 Red Land (1-3, 0.459471); No. 23 Northern (1-3, 0.433843).

Notes: The top-ranked Colts host Bishop McDevitt – the top-ranked Class 4A team – Friday night at West Shore Stadium … Shippensburg has bounced back from an 0-2 start with wins over Spring Grove and Northern to infringe on a potential playoff berth. The ‘Hounds face Class 4A Susquehanna Township Friday … The Wildcats also ride a two-game winning streak into a Week 5 matchup with No. 20 Gettysburg (1-3) Thursday. The Warriors’ only win came against Boiling Springs … The Polar Bears, who earned their only win of the season so far in a 23-21 decision over Northeastern, are the lowest-ranked one-win team in Class 5A. Northern visits Governor Mifflin Friday.

Class 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Bishop McDevitt (2-0, 0.860174)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3. East Pennsboro (4-0, 0.792490); No. 9 Big Spring (3-1, 0.652604)

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 Boiling Springs (1-3, 0.352764).

Notes: Bishop McDevitt has played just two games that have counted toward the district power ratings. The Crusaders won them by a combined score of 115-28 … McDevitt and East Pennsboro are two of six Class 4A teams with zero losses, joined by No. 2 Twin Valley (4-0), No. 4 Elco (4-0), No. 5 Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0) and No. 7 Eastern York (4-0). Elco visits 4-0 Wyomissing (No. 1 in Class 2A), and East Pennsboro visits 3-0 Greencastle-Antrim (No. 2 in Class 5A) Friday … The Bulldogs have won three straight games to climb into postseason contention, knocking off then-undefeated Camp Hill in overtime in Week 4 … The Bubblers have surrendered 50 or more points in back-to-back contests against Getttysburg and Steelton-Highspire. Boiling Springs draws Trinity (No 4 in Class 2A) and West Perry (No. 3 in Class 3A) in its next two contests.

Class 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Wyomissing (4-0, 0.777022)

Number of playoff qualifiers: six

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: Wyomissing rallied for a 35-34 win at Trinity in Week 3. In its other three games, the Spartans have outscored opponents 132-21 and have not allowed more than seven points in a single contest.

Class 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Camp Hill (3-1, 0.562453)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 4 Trinity (1-2, 0.426080)

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Lions suffered their first loss of the season in a 29-28 overtime decision against Big Spring. Their next two opponents , Middletown and Susquehnita, have a combined 1-7 record … The Shamrocks’ 37-16 win over Moore Catholic from Staten Island, New York, did not count toward the district power ratings … Trinity has suffered back-to-back-losses, to Wyomissing and West Perry, by four total points.

Class A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Steelton-Highspire (2-0, 0.723494)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: none.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Rollers, whose 42-17 win over Imani Christian did not count toward the power ratings, travels to Big Spring for a Week 5 matchup Friday.

Photos: West Perry football stuns Trinity in Mid-Penn Capital showdown