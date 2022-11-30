Air traffic control: Blending of individual talents has Trinity's secondary shutting down passing attacks

The Xs and Os of football say the Trinity secondary relies on individual effort, through man coverage, every Friday night. Head coach Jordan Hill sees an individual strength in each of his Shamrock defensive backs.

However, blend each signature talent together, and the secondary — composed of Trey Weiand, Christian Joy, Michael Johnson, Collin Morrow, Payton Schaffner and Amil Way — forms an eclectic position group that plays as one.

Last Friday, in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal contest against Executive Education at COBO Field, the Trinity secondary intercepted quarterback Darmel Lopez five times on the way to a decisive 35-17 win, sending the Shamrocks to their first state semifinal in program history. Trinity faces District 4 champion Southern Columbia Friday at Selinsgrove High School at 7 p.m. in the semifinal.

The five pirated passes in the quarterfinal underline a season total 21 for the Shamrocks. Trinity has constructed its own brand of air traffic control.

“All around, they play off of each other, and then what makes them really good is their bond, their friendship,” Hill said. “They're a very close and tight-knit group, and they go and play for each other.”

“I think a little bit is the chemistry and just knowing each other and knowing how we all work together,” Johnson said.

Trinity’s historic run to the state semifinals didn’t come without its bumps in the road. The Shamrocks (10-4) opened the 2022 regular season with one win in their first four games before rattling off four straight wins and finishing 5-1 across their last six.

Through the gradual growth, the secondary began to take flight. The four-game winning streak started with three interceptions against Boiling Springs in Week 5 and another four on the road at Big Spring in Week 6. By the conclusion of the regular season, Trinity had swiped 16 interceptions.

“I think a big part of it is our coaching, and we're always put in the right positions to make the play,” Weiand said. “So, it has to do a lot with our coaching, and we're always ready, and we're always preparing during practice and doing well with that. We're always focused, and it's just a team effort. And that's how we've been rolling this season.”

The preparation is credited to defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach Jordan Smith, but there’s more than one catalyst to the secondary’s take-off.

From top to bottom, the Trinity defense has been stalwart this postseason, containing the opposition to 15.2 points per game on average, including a shutout of West Catholic in a PIAA sub-region game. The Shamrocks' third level of defense not only manufactures its own energy, but absorbs the vivacity of the defensive line and linebacking corps.

“Energy has a lot to do with our play,” Morrow said. “When we don't have any energy, that's when we start playing bad. But if someone's up after a play screaming or something, that's when we start going.”

“Once we get our momentum, like once we make a big play and our momentum is on our side, then no one really can stop us,” Schaffner said.

Trinity’s maturation reaches from the position groups down to each individual. In the secondary’s case, Hill cited the defensive backs’ progression of mechanics and a stronger understanding of the game.

The Shamrocks’ development has transitioned from preparation to execution. Way leads the Trinity secondary with eight interceptions. Schaffner's nabbed four, Morrow another three and Johnson's hauled in a pair.

“Between Jordan Smith getting those guys prepared, and then these guys actually going out and executing, it's a hidden gem,” Hill said. “But it's also more than what you usually see in high school, especially at this level. We’re preparing those guys in the only fashion that I kind of know how to do and that is to be professional. So everything in every facet, we're trying to do that on a much smaller scale, a high school scale.

"Those guys, they're really good athletes. But when we got here last year, it was like A-B-C, 1-2-3, literally just learning how to play football and what it actually is. And they've taken great leaps and bounds since then.”

Friday’s game with Southern Columbia won’t feature the same aerial attack the Shamrocks encountered in the quarterfinals against Executive, which included 50-plus pass attempts from the Raptor side. The Tigers are more of a ground-and-pound outfit that kicked up 4,098 rushing yards across its 14 games, led by 1,600-yard rusher Braeden Wisloski and 1,000-yard back Wes Barnes.

Trinity's interception total likely won't expand Friday, but the game plan doesn’t change for the Shamrock secondary. Weiand, Joy, Johnson, Morrow, Schaffner and Way will follow the same script that got them here — by playing as one.

“Being a senior and being in my last season, it means a lot to me that we've made it this far,” Weiand said. “I'm just really proud of the team, that we've been able to accomplish as much as we have this season. It's a team effort, and I feel like we've just done a great job bonding with each other, and we've grown so much as a team.”