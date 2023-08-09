Carlisle football head coach Brandon Cook asked freshman Mike Hoover to stand in the team’s huddle at the end of practice Wednesday evening.

Cook commended Hoover on his work ethic from the offseason and through the first days of heat acclimation. The first-year skipper then turned the subject to Hoover’s enthusiasm and the unwavering smile he displays no matter how draining practice can become.

Hoover showed that same wide smile as Cook told him to turn around.

A few seconds later, and after weaving through rows of teammates, Hoover was wrapped in the arms of his father, Ryan, who surprised his son after a 12-month deployment in Kuwait and Iraq.

“My heart stopped beating for a second, honestly,” Mike said. “It was something I didn't expect because we were planning on a vacation, and I haven’t seen him in like 12 months. It was really breathtaking. That's how I’d describe it.”

Ryan is a Chief Warrant Officer 3 (CW3) in the U.S. Army. He was also a Carlisle graduate and played football for the Herd.

“(My dad) played running back and linebacker just like me,” Mike said, “so I want to follow in his footsteps and carry on his legacy.”

Photos: Military homecoming at Carlisle football