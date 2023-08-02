With the first date for heat acclimation practice set for Monday, Mid-Penn football teams gathered at Cumberland Valley to participate in the league’s media day activities Wednesday morning and afternoon.

Here are some observations from the teams in The Sentinel’s coverage area.

The new quarterback club

Of the 13 teams in the Sentinel area, six are expected to have a different starting quarterback this fall. Northern headlines the signal-caller switches, as Timmy Bonin, who graduated in May, passes the torch to younger brother Grady after two years as the Polar Bears’ starter.

Other teams’ changes under center include Lucas Smith stepping in at Carlisle and Eli Reider taking on a larger role as quarterback at Mechanicsburg. Big Spring, Cumberland Valley and Shippensburg will also feature new quarterbacks but have yet to designate a starter.

Carlisle connecting with community

Carlisle first-year head coach Brandon Cook is ushering in new areas of focus, including an emphasis on community outreach. The Thundering Herd recently participated in a Youth Night and have seen an uptick in program interest. Carlisle also created a Twitter account to drive social media interaction and better highlight its athletes.

“We’re just trying to build relationships in the community,” Cook said, “because support goes a long way even when things aren’t going right on the field. So they’re gonna need every aspect of the game other than just football. So that’s what we’ve been focusing on a lot.”

Bardo brings the energy

Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo sported a bandage over his nose while talking to the media. The junior linebacker recently broke his nose while playing basketball, but it demonstrated the hard-nosed style he brings to the Wildcats.

“I love to be the guy to hype everybody up,” Bardo said. “We want to be really active on the field and everything, and I love that.”

Mechanicsburg finished one game short of the playoffs again in 2022. Head coach Anthony Rose thinks the defense, anchored by Bardo and senior lineman Davon Hutchinson could help the Wildcats take the next step.

“They really bring a lot of intensity and energy to their positions,” Rose said. “I think defensively, again, we’ll be strong this year.”

New on-field ‘fits?

Boiling Springs’ players wore the team’s alternate gold jerseys to the media day festivities. Head coach Brad Zell hinted at some different uniform looks on the field in 2023.

“We got some other combinations to add this year,” he said. “We’ve got quite a repertoire this year.”

In other uniform developments, Northern head coach Bill Miller — wearing all-purple shoes — said the Polar Bears would be wearing a different decal on their helmets for the first time since the 1990s.

Mustang madness

After making its second District 3 championship appearance in program history last fall, West Perry is beginning to reap the reward. According to head coach Bob Boden, the Mustangs are expected to have 60 players when heat acclimation kicks off next week. However, the increased interest is causing some equipment issues with the program searching for extra helmets to accommodate each athlete.

“We’re struggling to find equipment,” senior quarterback Marcus Quaker said, “but that’s a lot of kids for a small 3A school.”

