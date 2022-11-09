5 Questions: Tom Dunleavy Jr. turns in the whistle after 35 years of football officiating

Videos and pictures filled the Chapman Field scoreboard, applause rained down from fans in attendance, and a heartwarming message echoed over the loudspeaker, honoring longtime PIAA football official Tom Dunleavy Jr.

Dunleavy Jr. had given 35 years to high school football, and in a Week 10 matchup between Altoona and Cumberland Valley, with a hand-picked crew at his side, he officiated his final game in stripes.

“Not many football officials retire with as many kind words said about them as I have,” Dunleavy said. “Many others, who have 30-35 years, just left without a word said. I’m very appreciative of the fact that did not happen to me.”

Along with his 35 years of football experience, Dunleavy Jr. refed basketball for 10 years and lacrosse for eight. He was also a chapter president and a rules interpreter over his career.

In this installment of the Sentinel’s 5 Questions, Dunleavy looked back on his officiating career, reflected on what his time on the field meant to him and shared the memories that he’ll hold close.

Question: How did you get into officiating?

Answer: That's an easy one. My father officiated for over 30 years. So, I was around it all the time. He was an assigner. He was the chapter secretary, and of course, that drew my mother into it because she handled a lot of the reassignments when Dad was at work. Back in those days, they used an accounting ledger and a pencil and an eraser to make their assignments. It's nothing like it was today. So, I was always around my mom and dad when they were doing reassignments, and I got to go to a lot of Dad’s games, too, either as a ball boy when I was in grade school or helping out on the chains. And so I was always interested in the intricacy of the rules and working the games.

Q: What were your favorite parts of officiating?

A: For a seven o'clock game, the best part is from 6:55 to 7:05. It's not just a game. It's an event. The running onto the field, and the bands playing and the fall weather and the smell of the hot dogs, and you got your four buddies with you working the game and the interaction with the coaches at the beginning of the game. That's always been my favorite part, that 10 minute adrenaline rush that you get at the very beginning of the game.

Q: What events have stood out to you most over the 35 years?

A: Playoff games definitely stand out. The 2004 state championship game and all the district and state level playoff games, it's just a different level of intensity. You go from five officials to seven, so you have more people to work with. And the coaches have a different look in their eye. The players have a different look in their eye. And it means a lot more to everybody.

Q: Why did you decide this was the time to retire from officiating?

A: I think the biggest reason is my godson (Luke Britten) plays for Trinity, and he's a junior and he’s started since he was a freshman, and I've only seen him play a couple times. So, next year when he's a senior, I promised myself I wasn't going to miss any of his games. I have another nephew who’s a freshman in college right now, and I missed all his games, and I regret it. So that was the ultimate reason.

Q: What will you miss most about officiating?

A: The other officials. There's no question about that. It's like a brotherhood. And I say it all the time, 95% of my friends are football officials. It's tough thinking you're probably not gonna see them anymore.