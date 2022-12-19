2022 All-Sentinel Football Team: Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, Mechanicsburg's Sage Thomas lead the way as Players of the Year

The final touchdowns of the 2022 high school football season have been scored which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Football Team which includes Offensive and Defensive players of the year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Offensive Player of the Year

Isaac Sines, sr., QB/K, Cumberland Valley

Taking snaps under center in each of the last three years, Sines evolved into a true field general for Josh Oswalt’s Eagles. The versatile southpaw reached new heights his senior season, compiling more than 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing to go along with 33 combined touchdowns. Sines complemented those contributions with his kicking, converting 42 of 43 extra points and all six of his field goal attempts. Sines was named the Commonwealth All-Division Offensive Player of the Year. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Defensive Player of the Year

Sage Thomas, sr., LB, Mechanicsburg

Bruising linebackers have roamed John H. Frederick Field over the last few seasons, and Thomas extended the tradition as Mechanicsburg’s end zone protector this fall. The senior collected 120 tackles from his linebacker spot, including 18 for a loss. The pile of stops was accompanied by five forced fumbles, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. Thomas was tabbed the Colonial All-Division Defensive Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year

Jordan Hill, Trinity

After a 3-6 season in his debut campaign, Hill morphed the Shamrocks into a PIAA Class 2A semifinalist and a District 3 champion in his second year at the helm. Trinity forged a 10-5 record this fall, bouncing back from a 1-3 start to open its season. The Shamrocks’ postseason run to the state semifinals was the furthest in program history, and the district title marked as the team’s first since 2010.

First Team

Drew Branstetter, so., QB, Camp Hill

The sophomore triggerman wasted little time adapting to the fast-paced nature of the Camp Hill offense. Branstetter went to the air for 2,143 yards across 189 completions and connected on 60% of his pass attempts. The 189 completions yielded 21 passing touchdowns. Under Branstetter’s direction, Camp Hill reached the District 3 Class 2A semifinals.

Bennett Secrest, so., QB Cedar Cliff

Another young gun in the Sentinel area, Secrest saw the game slow down for him as the season transpired. In his first year under center, the sophomore led Cedar Cliff back to the District 3 5A playoffs, throwing for 1,281 yards and 17 touchdowns. Secrest picked up another 225 stripes on the ground and scored six rushing touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hargrove, jr., RB/DB, Carlisle

Battered and bruised from a lengthy list of injuries this fall, the Carlisle offense kept churning thanks to Hargrove's performance. The junior running back weaved his way to 575 rushing yards, hauled in another 228 receiving and struck pay dirt 11 times. Hargrove was just as effective in the secondary, where he secured 26 tackles, forced eight pass breakups and swiped two interceptions. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Cole Bartram, jr., RB/LB, Northern

Running through, around and by opposing defenses, wrapping up Bartram was no easy ask. The Northern tailback pummeled the opposition for 1,638 rushing yards and 17 scores across 293 carries. At linebacker, he dished out the defense his opponents couldn’t impose on him, recording a team-high 148 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Trae Kater, sr., RB/DB, Shippensburg

One-third of head coach Eric Foust’s three-headed rushing machine, Kater packed a punch of speed and size to clear 1,000 rushing yards. The senior paced the Greyhounds with 1,079 yards on the ground and found the end zone eight times. Kater was a frequent target for quarterback Tucker Chamberlin as well, snagging 18 receptions for 335 stripes and another three scores. At defensive back, Kater nabbed four interceptions.

Max Schlager, sr., RB/LB, Trinity

Head coach Jordan Hill’s two-way machine, Schlager was the pulsation of the state semifinalist Shamrocks. At linebacker, Schlager collected a team-high 124 tackles, with four going for loss. In the backfield, he gouged defenses for 846 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 109 totes. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Carson Swartz, jr., WR/DB, Carlisle

From securing the tough catches to blowing by Commonwealth secondaries, Swartz was head coach Brett Ickes’ big-play asset. The junior wideout averaged a staggering 26.1 yards per catch behind a season stat line of 29 receptions for 758 yards and six touchdowns.

Griffin Huffman, sr., WR/DB, Cumberland Valley

Huffman set the tone for the Eagles’ passing attack. The fourth-year wideout paced CV in both receptions (23) and yards (389) while snagging five receiving touchdowns. To complement his offensive production, Huffman registered 26 tackles at defensive back and returned five kickoffs for a total 128 yards. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Erby Weller, sr., WR, Shippensburg

Set to roam Fairchild Field as an outfielder for Shippensburg University baseball in spring 2024, Weller brought his speed to the football field for the Greyhounds. Having formed an eclectic bond with cousin and QB Chamberlin, Weller led the ‘Hounds in all receiving categories, including receptions (39), yards (765) and touchdowns (nine). 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Daniel Schraeder, sr., TE/DL, Cedar Cliff

If the Colts managed their way into an opposing backfield, chances are Schraeder was leading the charge. Cedar Cliff’s two-way wrecking ball piled up 7.5 sacks to underline 9.5 tackles for loss and a season-total 38. At tight end, he tallied 148 receiving yards with half of his 10 receptions going for touchdowns.

Dalton Ackley, sr., OL/DL, Boiling Springs

One of the last-standing pieces from Boiling Springs’ upturn over the last few seasons, Ackley remained the anchor of the Bubbler offensive line this fall. The senior opened numerous rushing lanes for backs Trey McCardell and Matt McNair and halted the competition when on defense. He capped his senior season with Capital All-Division First Team recognition. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Layton Schmick, sr., OL/DL, Carlisle

Cementing himself as one of the best offensive lineman in Carlisle football history, Schmick grappled with some of the top pass rushers this season. Schmick’s never-ending motor helped pave 1,443 yards of rushing lanes and lifted Carlisle past 1,500 passing yards. On defense, he kept the same energy, notching 49 tackles (10 for loss) and four sacks. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Josh Angelo, jr., OL/DL, East Pennsboro

Angelo was the plow on the East Pennsboro front lines. The Panthers compiled 2,627 yards of total offense behind Angelo, but it was the junior’s 62 sticks (17.5 for loss) on defense that highlighted his 2022 campaign. Angelo’s 17.5 stops for loss were headlined by 6.5 sacks.

Sam Gunning, sr., OL/DL, Northern

Gunning was a two-way force for head coach Bill Miller in the trenches. The senior bodyguard helped guide the Polar Bears to 3,618 yards of total offense and blistered offensive lines for 88 sticks on defense. The 88 tackles were spotlighted by 4.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Luke Parise, sr., DL, Camp Hill

Putting up video game-type numbers, Parise punished offenses for 153 tackles. The 153 sticks were punctuated by 16 stops for loss, including 11 sacks. The Saint Joseph's baseball commit also forced a fumble.

Connor Black, sr., LB/TE, Big Spring

Clearing 100 tackles for the second straight year, Black was once again the cornerstone of head coach Joe Sinkovich’s defense. The senior linebacker amassed 106 sticks, with 7.5 going for loss. A pair of forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries completed a stellar final go-round in the maroon and gold. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Alex Sauve, jr., LB, Cumberland Valley

Mirroring the style and study of his head coach, Sauve was the conductor of the Eagle defense. The junior orchestrated a team-leading 94 tackles from his linebacker spot, including four behind the chains. Sauve also intercepted a pass. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

EZ Thomas, sr., ATH/DB, Carlisle

There were few moments — if any — that Thomas wasn’t around the football. The senior’s consistent pursuit translated to 83 sticks, 10 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, five forced fumbles, four sacks and three interceptions. Thomas embraced the true athlete role on offense, as he picked up 217 receiving yards, threw for 204 and ran for 111. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Amil Way, so., DB, Trinity

For a Trinity secondary that hunted down 21 interceptions this fall, Way did more than his fair share, leading the team with eight. The eight pirated passes went along with 52 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The sophomore also returned an interception for a touchdown.

JD Hunter, sr., RB/S/KR, Cumberland Valley

Every time Hunter returned a kickoff or punt for a touchdown, CV head boys basketball coach David Vespignani tweeted out “best kick returner in the state.” Vespignani had a strong case, as Hunter took three returns all the way back (two kickoff, one punt) and extended his dominance to the secondary where he collected 90 tackles and two interceptions. On offense, the senior amassed 280 receiving yards, ran for another 220 and scored a combined six touchdowns. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Dakota Campbell, sr., ATH/DB/K/P, East Pennsboro

Head coach John Denniston’s proverbial Swiss Army knife, Campbell recorded a snap at nearly every position this fall. His all-around play was the product of 788 yards of total offense and 53 tackles and four interceptions on defense. The senior also thrived in special teams, converting 24 of 27 extra points and nailing seven field-goal tries. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Mason Yohn, sr., WR/DB/K/P, Northern

Yohn’s individual success was powered by his legs, whether it was chasing down passes, blanketing receivers or booting the pigskin. Yohn led the Northern receiving corps with 357 yards and six scores on 21 grabs, and pirated a team-high six passes on defense. In the kicking department, the senior went a perfect 38 for 38 on extra points and made 9 of 14 field goals, with a season long of 41 yards. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Second Team

Timmy Bonin, sr., QB, Northern

Tucker Chamberlin, sr., QB, Shippensburg

Connor Green, jr., RB/LB, Big Spring

Parker Sample, sr., RB/S, Mechanicsburg

Messiah Mickens, fr., RB/LB, Trinity

Grant Hall, so., RB/WR/DB, Big Spring

Alex Long, so., WR, Camp Hill

Seth Brubaker, sr., TE/DL, Mechanicsburg

Thomas Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Carlisle

Lucas Andrezeski, sr., OL/DL, Cedar Cliff

Ridge Crispino, sr., OL/DL, Cumberland Valley

Wyatt Hazen, sr., OL/DL, Northern

Spencer Siegel, jr., OL/DL, Northern

Zachary Mell, jr., DL, Big Spring

Parker Tarnoci, sr., DL, Cedar Cliff

Kobe Moore, jr., LB/RB, Camp Hill

Nathan Lusk, sr., LB/WR, Cedar Cliff

Joel McClintock, sr., LB, Northern

Jacob Ness, so., LB, Trinity

Noah Doi, so., DB/WR, Camp Hill

Marcus Boyle, sr., DB/KR, Boiling Springs

Derek Witmer, sr., K/P, Cedar Cliff

Honorable Mentions

Ethan Eisenberg, sr., QB, Big Spring; Logan Brennan, sr., OL/DL, Big Spring; Jay Roberds, sr., DL, Big Spring; Trey McCardell, sr., RB/LB, Boiling Springs; Mike Shartle, sr., DL/TE, Camp Hill; Tommy Corbin, sr., LB, Camp Hill; Charlie Dib, sr., OL/DL, Carlisle; Michael Jones, jr., RB/LB, Cedar Cliff; Julius Tirado, jr., DB, Cedar Cliff; Evan Ziegler, jr., LB, Cedar Cliff; Cooper Hambright, jr., OL, Cedar Cliff; Caiden Pines, sr., WR/DB, Cumberland Valley; Paddy Hernjak, sr., WR/P, Cumberland Valley; Bryce Beutler, sr., LB, Cumberland Valley; Anthony Joppy, sr., OL, Cumberland Valley; Bryce Staretz, jr., RB, Cumberland Valley; Noah Brown, jr., OL, Cumberland Valley; Keith Oates, sr., LB/QB, East Pennsboro; Aaron Angelo, so., RB, East Pennsboro; Justin Bardo, sr., LB, Mechanicsburg; Josh Smith, so., DB/WR/KR, Mechanicsburg; Magarrin Macke, jr., LB, Northern; Amari Kerr, sr., ATH, Shippensburg; Jay’saun Gonzalez, sr., DB, Shippensburg; Drew Fry, sr., OL, Shippensburg; Julian Njau, sr., Shippensburg; Addison Janovich, sr., OL/DL, Red Land; Bryce Phillips, jr., TE/DL, Red Land; Colton Hoffman, jr., FB/LB, Red Land; Wyatt Cooper, sr., DL/TE, Trinity; Trey Weiand, sr., WR/DB, Trinity; John Paukovits, sr., K/P, Trinity; Luke Britten, jr., OL/DL, Trinity; Tucker Paynter, jr., LB, Trinity; Collin Morrow, jr., DB, Trinity.

Note: The All-Sentinel teams were selected by The Sentinel’s staff with input from the area’s coaches. The print version of the fall 2022 lists are scheduled to appear in the Saturday, Dec. 24 edition of The Sentinel.

