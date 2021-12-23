2021 All-Sentinel Football Team: Big Spring's Dillon Wakefield rumbles to Player of the Year honors

With the 2021 high school field football season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Football Team which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Dillon Wakefield, sr., FB/LB, Big Spring: Wakefield can be described as a bulldozer, a bowling ball, a Mack truck or all of the above because he made a habit of running over and through opposing defenders this season. Pounding his way into the Big Spring record books as the program’s single-season rushing leader, Wakefield rumbled for 1,403 yards and 21 touchdowns across 188 carries. Defensively, he notched 41 tackles (25 solo), 4.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and blocked one punt. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Coach of the Year

Brad Zell, Boiling Springs: Zell once again takes a seat on the Coach of the Year throne. After guiding his team to the district playoffs last year, one year removed from a winless season, the Boiling Springs skipper topped last fall’s performance, as the Bubblers made the program's first trip to the district championship game. Under Zell, Boiling Springs finished the season at 11-2, only falling to Class 5A school Mechanicsburg and 3A powerhouse Wyomssing in the district final. A tip of the cap goes to Big Spring’s Joe Sinkovich for the program’s first-ever postseason win, Shippensburg’s Eric Foust for an undefeated regular season and Carlisle’s Brett Ickes for the Herd’s first playoff berth since 2015.

First Team

Ethan Eisenberg, jr., QB, Big Spring: Quarterbacks don’t traditionally post exceptional statistics in Wing-T offense. Eisenberg is one of the few exceptions. Guiding the Bulldogs to their first district playoff win in program history, Eisenberg threw for 1,751 yards and 23 touchdowns this season. His 23 touchdown passes accounted for 26.4% of his completions on the year (87).

Colin Lunde, sr., QB, Boiling Springs: Another quarterback bound to the Wing-T formula, Lunde’s numbers don’t pop off the stat sheet, but he ran the vaunted offense just about as well as anyone. Ushering the Bubblers to their first-ever district championship game appearance, Lunde went to the air for 1,098 yards and 18 TDs this fall, completing 45 of 86 pass attempts. He’s part of the senior class that was two years removed from a 0-10 season.

Tucker Chamberlin, jr., QB/FS, Shippensburg: Not once did Chamberlin have anyone believing this was his first year under center at the varsity level. And the stats back up his poise. Sweeping the regular-season schedule (10-0), Chamberlin had his grip on 15 touchdown passes and 1,144 passing yards. He also displayed the knack for finding the end zone via his legs as well, crossing the goal line on five occasions.

Joey Menke, sr., RB/LB, Boiling Springs: One-third of the Bubblers three-headed rushing attack alongside Aidan Metzger and Jack Laing, Menke packed the punch of both speed and power. In his final waltz in Bubbletown, Menke bolted his way to 1,400 stripes and 22 touchdowns across 141 totes. He also contributed in the receiving department, going the distance for five receiving touchdowns, including a 73-yard pitch-and-catch against Big Spring. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jontae Morris, sr., RB/CB, Cedar Cliff: A year removed from an ACL tear, Morris put the 2020 season-ending injury — as well as opposing defenses — in the rear-view mirror en route to 2,131 yards on the ground and 23 touchdowns across 13 games. Four games above the 200-yard threshold made for a good clip of the 2,000-yard milestone. On defense, Morris charted 18 tackles, six pass breakups and one interception.

Tyler Rossi, sr., RB, Trinity: Dubbed the “heartbeat” of the Shamrock offense by head coach Jordan Hill, Rossi ran the ball 131 times for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns in his eight games played this fall. He stamped his ticket to six points twice in the receiving department as well, collecting five receptions for 164 yards. Rossi broke the 100-yard rushing barrier on five occasions this year, including a 188-yard outing against Hill’s alma mater, Steelton-Highspire.

Parker Sample, jr., RB/S, Mechanicsburg: If not for missing the final game of the season, Sample arguably would’ve been well on his way to joining the 1,000-yard rushing club. Through his nine games of action, the junior tailback repeatedly turned on the afterburners, dashing his way to 933 yards and six scores on 123 totes, coupled with two receptions for 52 yards out of the backfield. In his secondary duties, Sample measured 41 tackles (30 solo), three for loss, one interception and one sack.

Erby Weller, jr., WR, Shippensburg: The scariest part of it all: Weller has one more year ahead of him on the gridiron. The Greyhound junior wideout quickly formed a connection with Chamberlin, striking for 744 yards and 10 touchdowns on 36 receptions. Weller’s 36 grabs accounted for nearly 60% of the ‘Hounds’ catches on the year while his 10 trips to pay dirt accounted for two-thirds of Shippensburg’s scoring output in the receiving department.

Trenten Smith, sr., WR/DB, Cedar Cliff: Smith was a nagging headache for opposing secondaries this fall. The senior wideout snatched 59 balls for 947 yards and eight scores. He also dabbled in the run game, kicking up grass for 263 stripes on 16 touches. Defensively, Smith had 29 sticks, three passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Christian Doi, sr., WR/LB, Camp Hill: Displaying an arsenal of quickness and physicality, Doi was the backbone of the Lions on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Wide receiver is where he shined brightest, securing 48 receptions for 658 yards and five touchdowns, alongside 60 carries for 176 stripes and an additional four scores on the ground. At linebacker, Doi recorded 74 tackles (42 solo), five for loss, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and one interception. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Dalton Ackley, OL/DL, jr., Boiling Springs: Described as the anchor in the trenches by head coach Brad Zell, Ackley once again captained the Bubblers offensive line this season. Leading the charge, Ackley paved the way to Boiling Springs' 3,300-yard rushing season. His pass blocking proved to be on point as well, as the Bubblers eclipsed 1,100 stripes through the air. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Claude Godineaux, sr., OL/DL, Cedar Cliff: Paving the paths to much of Morris’ 2,131 rushing yards, Godineaux was once again a force to be reckoned with this season. Behind their 6-foot-3, 300-pound tackle, the Colts sprung to a season total of 2,825 yards on the ground and through the air, went for 1,776. On defense, Godineaux notched 18 tackles. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Elisha Carothers, sr., OL/DL, Carlisle: It’ll be weird not seeing a member of the Carothers family repping Thundering Herd green come next fall. But to cap what’s been a storied career at Ken Millen Stadium, Carothers was effective on both lines of scrimmage this season. Defensively he was a consistent road block in the run game, piling up 34 stops (21 solo), nine for loss, two forced fumbles and one sack. At offensive guard, his mobility opened lanes up front as well as down the field. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Anthony Smith, sr., DL/TE, Shippensburg: Signed to the University of Minnesota for his anomalous athletic abilities at defensive end, Smith finished his senior season with team highs in tackles (64), tackles for loss (12.5) and sacks (9.5). On other side of scrimmage, he combined for 10 scores on the ground and through the air (seven rushing, three receiving) while accumulating 235 receiving yards on 13 catches. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Connor Black, jr., LB/TE, Big Spring: Any time you faced the Bulldogs, chances are you were wrapped up by Black from his linebacker position. The linchpin of the Big Spring defense, Black accounted for nearly one-quarter of the Bulldogs’ stops this season (22.3 %), racking up 138 (84 solo), 13.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. He also proved to be Eisenberg’s favorite target late in the season at tight end, hauling in 23 receptions for 412 yards and seven scores. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Alex Sauve, so., LB/TE, Cumberland Valley: Sauve quarterbacked the CV defense from his linebacker position for the entirety of the season. The standout sophomore boasted 74 stops (23 solo), four for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. At tight end, he played a key role in run blocking while also grabbing four receptions for 34 yards.

Sam DeLuca, sr., LB/TE, Mechanicsburg: If you caught a game at John H. Frederick Field this season, there are good odds you saw No. 25 flying around on the field on defense. The keystone to head coach Anthony Rose’s defensive outfit, DeLuca recorded 98 tackles (65 solo), 11 for loss, one sack and one fumble recovery. He pitched in at tight end as well, hauling in a pair of balls for 101 yards, including a 75-yard TD catch. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Andrew Hackart, sr., LB, Northern: Another linebacker in the Mid-Penn Colonial who had an instinct for tackles, Hackart surpassed the century mark this fall, notching 105 stops (38 solo), 9.5 for loss, five sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. He headed a Polar Bear defense that allowed 14 points or fewer in six contests, including a pair of shutout victories.

Jeremiah Hargrove, so., DB/RB, Carlisle: Part of a multifaceted rushing attack and a talent-packed secondary, Hargrove punished the competition in an array of ways. His six interceptions was a team high, and he complemented the high-octane coverage with 27 tackles (23 solo), five pass breakups and one forced fumble. On offense, he shifted into a higher gear on the back end of the regular season, sprinting his way to 308 yards and six touchdowns across 39 carries. Hargrove also played a role in special teams and accrued 155 receiving yards and two scores on 10 catches.

Carson Garvey, sr., S/WR, Boiling Springs: Ball magnet would be an appropriate way to describe Garvey’s play on the football field. Spearheading the Bubblers secondary, Garvey intercepted eight passes this fall. To complement the bulk of picks, he got in on 83 tackles (58 solo), and offensively, reeled in seven touchdown passes. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Ezeekai Thomas, jr., ATH, Carlisle: Living up to his nickname, 'E-Z' made it look easy. Offensively, you never knew where Thomas was going to line up. His athleticism in all facets of the game translated to a team-high 519 rushing yards, 326 passing yards, 37 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. At his defensive back position, he had 49 sticks (40 solo), eight for loss, five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Honorable Mention

Quarterbacks: Ethan Dorrell, jr., Cedar Cliff; Timmy Bonin, jr., Northern; Roman Jensen, so., Red Land.

Skill positions: Eli Hasco, sr., LB/RB, Big Spring; Connor Green, so., DB/RB, Big Spring; Tucker Lowery, sr., DB, Big Spring; Aidan Metzger, sr., FB/DL, Boiling Springs; Trey McCardell, jr., LB/RB, Boiling Springs; Blake Delevan, sr., TE, Boiling Springs; Gage Hughes, so., LB, Boiling Springs; Eli Hargrove, so., DB/WR, Carlisle; Jordan Tirado, sr., DB, Cedar Cliff; JD Hunter, jr., RB/DB, Cumberland Valley; Griffin Huffman, jr., WR/DB, Cumberland Valley; Bryce Beutler, jr., LB, Cumberland Valley; Devin Shepherd, jr., RB/LB, East Pennsboro; Sy Burgos, sr., RB, East Pennsboro; Marlon Aristy, sr., LB, Mechanicsburg; Talon Belluscio, jr., RB/LB, Northern; Cole Bartram, sr., RB/LB, Northern; Trenton Peach, sr., WR/DB, Northern; Joel McClintock, sr., LB, Northern; Parker Lawler, WR/DB, Red Land; Sam Sklar, sr., WR, Red Land; Kaden Peifer, sr., LB/TE, Red Land; Carter Foust, sr., LB/WR, Shippensburg; Nate Beam, sr., RB/DB, Shippensburg; Trae Kater, jr., RB/DB, Shippensburg; Amari Kerr, jr., RB/DB, Shippensburg; Austin Kelso, sr., DB, Shippensburg; Max Schlager, jr., RB/LB, Trinity, Jacob Ness, fr., LB, Trinity, Trey Weiand, jr., WR/DB, Trinity.

Linemen: Andrew Adams, sr., OL/DL, Big Spring; Hunter Coyle, sr., OL, Boiling Springs; Eric Dick, sr., DL/OL, Camp Hill; Layton Schmick, jr., OL/DL, Carlisle; Thomas Nelson, sr., OL/DL, Carlisle; Gabe Kocher, sr., OL, Cedar Cliff; Hunter Garced, sr., DL, Cedar Cliff; Logan Heiple, sr., OL, Cedar Cliff; Ridge Crispino, jr., OL, Cumberland Valley; Braylon Stair, sr., OL, Cumberland Valley; Michael Keefe, sr., DL, Cumberland Valley; Jaren Boles, sr., DL/OL, East Pennsboro; Mike Jones, sr., OL, Mechanicsburg; Sam Geraty, sr., DL, Mechanicsburg; Fred Hunter, sr., OL/DL, Northern; Nate Smith, sr., OL, Red Land; Daniel Herman, sr., OL/DL, Red Land; Carter Funk, sr., DL, Shippensburg; Eddie Barrett, sr., OL, Shippensburg; Caden Yonish, sr., OL, Shippensburg; Mike Karr, sr., OL, Trinity.

Kickers/punters: Collin Roberts, sr., K, Big Spring; Jack Laing, sr., K/RB, Boiling Springs; Derek Witmer, sr., K, Cedar Cliff; Dakota Campbell, jr., K/P, East Pennsboro; Gavin Feliciano, sr., K, Red Land; John Paukovits, jr., K/P, Trinity.

Athletes: Logan Schmidt, sr., Big Spring;Isaac Sines, jr., Cumberland Valley; Jeff Lougee, so., Mechanicsburg; Mason Yohn, jr., Northern.

