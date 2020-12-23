 Skip to main content
2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team: Class 6A, 5A and 4A
HS Football

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team: Class 6A, 5A and 4A

The Pa. Football Writers released the second half of its All-State football teams Wednesday afternoon.

Here are the Players of the Year, Coaches of the Year and All-State picks for Classes 4A through 6A:

2020 Pa. Football Writers All-State Team: Class 3A, 2A and 1A

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep

Coach of the Year: Gerry Yonchiuk, Central York

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Beau Pribula, Central York — 6-3, 205 junior

Evan Clark, Manheim Township — 6-3, 210 senior

Matt Bugbee, Nazareth — 6-4, 155 senior

Kyle McCord, St. Joseph's Prep — 6-3, 215 senior

Running Back

Eddy Tillman, Pittsburgh Central Catholic — 5-8, 165 senior

Jahiem White, York High — 5-9, 185 sophomore

Timmy Smith, Central Dauphin — 6-0, 195 senior

Jalen White, Souderton — 6-1, 175 senior

Khalani Eaton, North Penn — 5-11, 210 junior

Wide Receiver

Marvin Harrison Jr., St. Joseph's Prep — 6-4, 200 senior

Anthony Ivey, Manheim Township — 6-1, 180 junior

Sahmir Hagans, St. Joseph's Prep — 5-10, 180 senior

Judah Tomb, Central York — 6-1, 190 senior

Tight End

Khalil Dinkins, North Allegheny — 6-4, 220 senior

Offensive Line

Drew Shelton, Downingtown West — 6-5, 255 junior

Brad Harris, St. Joseph's Prep — 6-4, 275 junior

Nate Bruce, Harrisburg — 6-5, 305 senior

Dorien Ford, Baldwin — 6-4, 295 senior

Josh Gaffney, Central York — 6-4, 315 senior

Athlete

Tanner Hess, Hempfield — 6-0, 185 senior

Tyler Merwarth, Quakertown — 6-0, 185 senior

Malik Cooper, St. Joseph's Prep — 5-9, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Josh Miller, Seneca Valley — 6-2, 230 senior

Braelin Moore, Freedom — 6-3, 285 junior

Nick Yagodich, St. Joseph's Prep — 6-4, 240 senior

Seth Griffiths, Central York — 5-9, 190 senior

Bralen Henderson, Pittsburgh Central Catholic — 6-3, 255 senior

Nassir Jones, Williamsport — 6-2, 220 senior

Linebacker

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., St. Joseph's Prep — 6-2, 220 senior

Jack Smith, Central York — 6-0, 210 senior

Nathan Hoke, North Allegheny — 6-3, 225 senior

Tamir Jackson, Easton Area — 5-9, 215 senior

Jason Henderson, Delaware Valley — 6-0, 210 senior

Defensive Back

Sammy Knipe, State College — 6-1, 215 senior

Troy Corson, Wilson-West Lawn — 5-10, 180 senior

Malachi Bowman, Central Dauphin — 5-10, 165 senior

Abdul Sabur Stewart, Coatesville — 6-1, 190 senior

Keenan Nelson, St. Joseph's Prep — 6-2, 190 junior

Specialist

Spencer Biscoe, Hempfield — 6-4, 185 senior

Athlete

Shane Hartzell, Pennridge — 6-0, 220 senior

Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area — 5-11, 160 sophomore

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland

Coach of the Year: Eric Kasperowicz, Pine-Richland

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Joey McCracken, Warwick — 6-4, 195 senior

Micah Brubaker, Mechanicsburg — 6-1, 185 senior

Ethan Dahlem, Upper St. Clair — 5-10, 175 senior

Quinn Wentling, Whitehall — 5-11, 195 junior

Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland — 5-10, 175 senior

Running Back

Colton Miller, Warwick — 6-4, 215 senior

Derrick Davis, Gateway — 6-1, 185 senior

Nick Singleton, Governor Mifflin — 6-0, 205 junior

Wide Receiver

Owen Sensenig, Manheim Central — 5-10, 185 junior

Alex Rufe, Lebanon — 5-11, 185 senior

Charley Rossi, South Fayette — 5-8, 175 senior

Christian Sapp, East Stroudsburg South — 6-0, 190 senior

Eli Jochem, Pine-Richland — 6-0, 180 senior

Tight End

Thatcher Miller, Warwick — 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

Harrison Hayes, Pine-Richland — 6-5, 285 senior

Nolan Rucci, Warwick — 6-8, 300 senior

Jaheim Bassham, Erie Cathedral Prep — 6-3, 277 senior

Ryan Lain, Marple-Newtown — 6-3, 260 senior

Dominic Sheidy, Governor Mifflin — 6-2, 290 senior

Athlete

Ethan Carr, Penn-Trafford — 6-3, 205 senior

Randy Fizer, Red Lion — 6-0, 170 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Miguel Jackson, Pine-Richland — 6-2, 265 senior

Anthony Smith, Shippensburg — 6-7, 265 junior

Jett Kelly, Elizabethtown — 6-1, 220 senior

Jaydon Smith, Erie Cathedral Prep — 6-4, 235 senior

Tyree Morris, Mechanicsburg — 6-6, 230 senior

Cam'Ron Stewart, Governor Mifflin — 6-5, 240 senior

Linebacker

Brandon Strausser, Governor Mifflin — 6-0, 210 senior

J.R. Strauss, Exeter — 6-3, 215 junior

Bobby Walters, Elizabethtown — 6-1, 175 senior

Corban Hondru, Peters Township — 6-1, 225 senior

Luke Miller, Pine-Richland — 6-2, 205 senior

Defensive Back

Caleb Schmitz, Warwick — 6-4, 210 senior

James Anderson, Mechanicsburg — 5-10, 150 senior

Micah Bootman, Upper Dublin — 5-10, 175 senior

Donovan McMillon, Peters Township — 6-2, 190 senior

Specialist

Billy McNitt, Elizabethtown — 6-3, 265 senior

Justin Caputo, South Fayette — 5-10, 175 junior

Athlete

Charlie Box, Marple Newtown — 5-8, 175 junior

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore

Coach of the Year: Tom Gravish, Jersey Shore

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Braden Wheary, Jersey Shore — 6-0, 185 senior

Jake Pugh, Thomas Jefferson — 5-10, 165 senior

Lek Powell — Bishop McDevitt — 6-0, 180 senior

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong — 6-4, 200 sophomore

Sean McTaggart, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-2, 205 senior

Running Back

Vernon Redd, Aliquippa — 5-10, 165 senior

Cam Russell, Oil City — 5-11, 190 senior

Jayden Williams, Allentown Central Catholic — 6-0, 215 senior

Teddy Ruffner, Mars — 5-9, 195 senior

Wide Receiver

Cayden Hess, Jersey Shore — 6-0, 170 junior

Ian Hansen, Thomas Jefferson — 5-8, 170 senior

Zach Hunsicker, Lehighton — 6-1, 180 senior

Preston Zandier, Thomas Jefferson — 6-2, 195 senior

Tight End

Beau Heyser, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-2, 230 junior

Offensive Line

Ryan Brubaker, Cocalico — 6-6, 280 junior

Joe Lorson, Jersey Shore — 6-0, 215 senior

Colin Lyons, McKeesport — 6-3, 265 senior

Max Pacheco, Conrad Weiser — 6-0, 270 senior

Zac Shelley, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-2, 270 senior

Athlete

Owen Anderson, Jersey Shore — 5-11, 195 senior

Justin Holmes, Northwestern Lehigh — 6-3, 205 junior

Reed Martin, Plum — 5-9, 175 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Parker Owens, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-4, 210 senior

Justin Fagley, Oil City — 6-1, 220 senior

Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic — 6-4, 320 junior

Owen Ordonez, Lewisburg — 6-3, 220 junior

Mario Fontanazza, Oil City — 6-1, 290 senior

Dalton Dugan, Jersey Shore — 6-0, 180 senior

Linebacker

Hayden Packer, Jersey Shore — 5-10, 190 sophomore

Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon — 6-4, 215 junior

Duncan Weir, Shikellamy — 5-11, 185 senior

Ryan Aument, Selinsgrove — 6-0, 218 senior

Nick Del Grande, Lampeter-Strasburg — 6-5, 250 junior

Luke Williams, ELCO — 6-2, 205 junior

Defensive Back

Dakota Cole, Oil City — 6-0, 175 senior

Ayden Garnes, Mons. Bonner-Prendergast — 6-1, 175 senior

Jesse Martin, Garden Spot — 6-2, 195 senior

Teague Hoover, Selinsgrove — 5-10, 165 senior

Specialist

Jack Landis, Lewisburg — 5-9, 165 senior

Athlete

Braden Bohannon, ELCO — 5-11, 175 senior

Devin Whitlock, Belle Vernon — 5-8, 165 junior

