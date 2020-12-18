2020 All-Sentinel Football Team: QB Micah Brubaker named Player of the Year after leading Mechanicsburg back to postseason

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Micah Brubaker, sr., QB, Mechanicsburg — His 1,746 yards and 18 TDs passing (107-of-159), and 713 yards and 15 TDs rushing (115 carries) impressed. But Brubaker’s uncanny knack for the big play —at least six combined TDs of 50-plus yards — and pocket mobility made the Wildcats especially dangerous during a 9-1 season that ended in a division title and playoff berth.
First Team
Coach of the Year
Brad Zell, Boiling Springs — In a pandemic, perhaps every coach deserves a nod for leading teenagers through a challenging year. But Zell's accomplishment — turning a winless squad into a playoff team in one year — can't go unnoticed. The frustrations of going 0-10 in 2019 melted away during a 4-0 start to the season. The Bubblers were a good story with their first win. They were a small-school juggernaut a month later, shredding teams with a potent Wing-T while playing stout defense. Hat tips go out to Mechanicsburg's Anthony Rose and Camp Hill's Tim Bigelow as well.
Honorable Mention
Quarterbacks: Gannon McMeans, sr., QB, Cedar Cliff; Jordan Heisey, sr., QB/DB, Northern.
Skill positions: Connor Black, so., LB, Big Spring; De’Von James, sr., RB, Boiling Springs; Christian Doi, jr., WR/LB, Camp Hill; Max Delaye, sr., LB, Camp Hill; Trenten Smith, jr., WR/DB, Cedar Cliff; Derik Sauve, sr., MLB/RB, Cumberland Valley; Troy Collard, jr., TE/S, Cumberland Valley; Sy Burgos, jr., RB/DB, East Pennsboro; Zachary Zeiders, sr., S/QB, East Pennsboro; Rashawn Early-Holton, jr., WR/DB, Mechanicsburg; Taylor Shearer, sr., RB, Mechanicsburg; Marlon Aristy, jr., LB, Mechanicsburg; Blake Cruz, sr., DB/RB, Northern; Devin Wilson, sr., RB, Shippensburg; Maximilian Schlager, so., WR/DB, Trinity; Peyton Warner, sr., ILB, Trinity.
Linemen: Andrew Adams, jr., G/DL, Big Spring; Jay Roberds, so, DE, Big Spring; Hunter Coyle, jr., OT, Boiling Springs; Doug Bear, sr., DE, Boiling Springs; Layton Schmick, so., OL/DL, Carlisle; Ben Eisenhower, sr., DT, Cedar Cliff; Seth Gillen, sr., G/DT, Cedar Cliff; Luke Wellman, sr., DE, Cumberland Valley; Ridge Crispino, so., OT/DE, Cumberland Valley; Abubakar Saka, sr., DT, Cumberland Valley; Jaren Boles, jr., OT/DE, East Pennsboro; Dominic Weaver, sr., G/LB, East Pennsboro; Hunter Fitterling, sr., OL/LB, Northern; Bailey Blaschak, sr., DE/TE, Northern; Cole Archambeault, sr., C, Red Land.
Kickers/punters: Jack Laing, jr., K, Boiling Springs; Dakota Campbell, so., K/DB, East Pennsboro; Mason Yohn, so., K/P/DB, Northern; Gavin Feliciano, jr., K/P, Red Land.
Athletes: Jack Shulenberger, sr., QB/RB/WR/OLB, Big Spring; Braydon Keller, sr., RB/DL/K/P, Carlisle; Isaac Sines, so., QB/DB/K, Cumberland Valley.
Submitted photos: Sam Getty (Cam Ochs, Grant Bayesa - Camp Hill; Jamir Reynolds-Vasquez, Claude Godineaux - Cedar Cliff); Curt Werner (Zach Mowchan, Nick Fekete - Northern); Jennifer Brink (Elisha Carothers: Carlisle); Patrick Grill (Caleb Brubaker, Tyree Morris, Sam DeLuca - Mechanicsburg); 4th Down Magazine (Dalton Ackley - Boiling Springs).
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
