Seven local field hockey players have been selected to participate in the 2023 AAU Junior Olympic Games through USA Field Hockey.

Among the 108 selections were Marissa Muza, Mary Olivetti and Liberty Olivetti of Mechanicsburg, Kendall Longenberger and Maura Simpson of Dillsburg, Piper Reibsane of Camp Hill and Madison Bell of Shermans Dale.

The players were evaluated during the Junior Nexus Championship July 6-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Junior Olympic Games are scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Iowa City, Iowa.

According to the announcement from USA Field Hockey, “The event provides U-14 and U-16 athletes with the opportunity to experience an Olympic-like multi-sport competition while enjoying the camaraderie and inspiration from other top athletes in other featured sports.”

Team USA requires selected athletes to register by July 20 with an estimated cost of $295 plus room and board, travel and AAU fees.

Longenberger and Muza received invitations to the 2022 Junior Olympics and earned silver medals with team Pride.