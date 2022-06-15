USA Field Hockey names local players to Nexus Championship rosters

Sentinel Staff
USA Field Hockey announce its rosters for the 2022 Nexus Championships scheduled for June 23-30 at Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.
The tournament features top field hockey players from across the country divided into teams among four different age groups – U-14, U-16, U-16 Rise and U-19.
Nine local players have been selected to play in the tournament. They include Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Mechanicscburg’s Cam Standish in the U-19 group, New Cumberland’s Evelyn Morris, Enola’s Katherine Hum, Dillsburg’s Olivia Anderson and Etters’ Emma Livingston in the U-16 group, and Dillsburg’s Maura Simpson and Kendall Longenberger and Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza in the U-14 group.
Here are the local players selected with the names of their respective teams:
Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs – Turin (U-19)
Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg – Barcelona (U-19)
Evelyn Morris, New Cumberland – Beijing (U-16)
Katherine Hume, Enola – Los Angeles (U-16)
Olivia Anderson, Dillsburg – Salt Lake City (U-16)
Emma Livingston, Etters – St. Louis (U-16)
Maura Simpson, Dillsburg – Sapparo (U-14)
Kendall Longenberger, Dillsburg – Sarajevo (U-14)
Marissa Muza, Mechanicsburg – Torino (U-14)
Photos: Merion Mercy at Mechanicsburg PIAA Field Hockey
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, center, celebrates with the team after scoring a goal in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Natalie Wilson, left, hits the ball down the field in front Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, back, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, left, steals the ball from Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, right, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Sydney Aylward, left, drives the ball down the field as Merion Mercy's Mallory McHale applies pressure in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Mark, left, passes the ball to an open teammate in front of Merion Mercy's Mallory McHale in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Rachel Buono, right controls the ball in front of Merion Mercy's Moira Vaughn in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Casey Tyrrell, left, tries to make a steal from Merion Mercy's Kelly O'Connor in the second quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Fissel hits the ball down the field in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, back, passes the ball to an open teammate in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Fissel, left, battles for control of the ball with Merion Mercy's Grace Flood in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg celebrates after defeating Merion Mercy in their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's goalie Emily Kraber makes a save in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
