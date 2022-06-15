USA Field Hockey names local players to Nexus Championship rosters

USA Field Hockey announce its rosters for the 2022 Nexus Championships scheduled for June 23-30 at Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

The tournament features top field hockey players from across the country divided into teams among four different age groups – U-14, U-16, U-16 Rise and U-19.

Nine local players have been selected to play in the tournament. They include Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Mechanicscburg’s Cam Standish in the U-19 group, New Cumberland’s Evelyn Morris, Enola’s Katherine Hum, Dillsburg’s Olivia Anderson and Etters’ Emma Livingston in the U-16 group, and Dillsburg’s Maura Simpson and Kendall Longenberger and Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza in the U-14 group.

Here are the local players selected with the names of their respective teams:

Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs – Turin (U-19)

Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg – Barcelona (U-19)

Evelyn Morris, New Cumberland – Beijing (U-16)

Katherine Hume, Enola – Los Angeles (U-16)

Olivia Anderson, Dillsburg – Salt Lake City (U-16)

Emma Livingston, Etters – St. Louis (U-16)

Maura Simpson, Dillsburg – Sapparo (U-14)

Kendall Longenberger, Dillsburg – Sarajevo (U-14)

Marissa Muza, Mechanicsburg – Torino (U-14)

