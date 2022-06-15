 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USA Field Hockey names local players to Nexus Championship rosters

Mechanicsburg Merion Mercy 3

Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, left, steals the ball from Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, right, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

USA Field Hockey announce its rosters for the 2022 Nexus Championships scheduled for June 23-30 at Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

The tournament features top field hockey players from across the country divided into teams among four different age groups – U-14, U-16, U-16 Rise and U-19.

Nine local players have been selected to play in the tournament. They include Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Mechanicscburg’s Cam Standish in the U-19 group, New Cumberland’s Evelyn Morris, Enola’s Katherine Hum, Dillsburg’s Olivia Anderson and Etters’ Emma Livingston in the U-16 group, and Dillsburg’s Maura Simpson and Kendall Longenberger and Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza in the U-14 group.

Here are the local players selected with the names of their respective teams:

Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs – Turin (U-19)

Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg – Barcelona (U-19)

Evelyn Morris, New Cumberland – Beijing (U-16)

Katherine Hume, Enola – Los Angeles (U-16)

Olivia Anderson, Dillsburg – Salt Lake City (U-16)

Emma Livingston, Etters – St. Louis (U-16)

Maura Simpson, Dillsburg – Sapparo (U-14)

Kendall Longenberger, Dillsburg – Sarajevo (U-14)

Marissa Muza, Mechanicsburg – Torino (U-14)

2022 Nexus Championship Schedule
