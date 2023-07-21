After evaluations at the Junior Nexus Championship July 6-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Field Hockey selected Enola’s Katherine Hume to participate in the U-18 Junior Women’s National Team Selection Camp scheduled for Dec. 1-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Additionally, Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza, Mary Olivetti and Liberty Olivetti, Dillsburg’s Kendall Longenberger and Camp Hill’s Piper Reibsane are to participate in the U-16 camp at the same dates and site.

USA Field Hockey plans to name the U-16 and U-18 national teams at the end of the camp.

Muza, the Olivettis, Longenberger and Reibsane were among the Nexus participants to also receive an invitation to compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Iowa City, Iowa.