After evaluations at the Junior Nexus Championship July 6-11 in Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA Field Hockey selected Enola’s Katherine Hume to participate in the U-18 Junior Women’s National Team Selection Camp scheduled for Dec. 1-3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Additionally, Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza, Mary Olivetti and Liberty Olivetti, Dillsburg’s Kendall Longenberger and Camp Hill’s Piper Reibsane are to participate in the U-16 camp at the same dates and site.
USA Field Hockey plans to name the U-16 and U-18 national teams at the end of the camp.
Muza, the Olivettis, Longenberger and Reibsane were among the Nexus participants to also receive an invitation to compete in the AAU Junior Olympic Games scheduled for Aug. 2-5 in Iowa City, Iowa.
Looking back on Boiling Springs field hockey's 1st PIAA title
All the coverage in one place from Boiling Springs' 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday in the PIAA Class A field hockey championship.
Tied together: Boiling Springs field hockey connected on the field by the ribbons covering their shoelaces
Saturday’s state title forever stamped the Bubblers in the Boiling Springs’ record books. But it’s their shoelaces, covered in a rainbow of ribbons, that will forever tie them together.
While the Bubbler defense brings its own fierce attitude, it’s the selflessness Zoe Collins, Tess Naylor, Shae Bennett and Kylie Rife imbibed that helped Boiling Springs leave its lasting imprint.
Scenes from the Bubblers' 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A field hockey title game and the ensuing celebration.
Community members gathered to cheer on the Boiling Springs field hockey team, which received a police escort to the PIAA Class A championship …
Eickhoff's shot off a corner broke a scoreless tie with 3:02 left in regulation, sending Boiling Springs to a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the…
