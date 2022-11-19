Uplifted by the hometown crowd, Mechanicsburg field hockey delivers school's first PIAA title

The Mechanicsburg field hockey team had battled through four regulation quarters and nearly all of the first overtime period. The players' legs were tired, and their bodies were exhausted from the physical exertion and mental toll of playing for the PIAA Class 2A Championship Saturday afternoon.

But one thing that never wavered was the loud and boisterous support from their family, friends, and student section in the south end of Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.

"It's amazing that we can bring that kind of home-field advantage to an away game," senior forward Anne Manning said. "The community backing us gave us a fighting spirit when it is overtime, and we're really tired, and it's cold. Seeing a sea of maroon up in the stands and knowing the community has our back, I think, gave us an extra push forward."

As the minutes ticked by in the scoreless dual with Mid-Penn Keystone rival Palmyra, the pressure felt amongst the fans in the stands became palpable until it released in one quick rush down the far sidelines. Casey Tyrell fed Gracyn Catalano, who deposited the game-winner to give the Wildcats their first PIAA title in any sport.

"Our community has been waiting for a moment like this," Mechanicsburg athletic director Seth Pehanich said. "This group, we've always known, had the talent, but they've always represented us. So happy for the girls and so happy for our coaching staff. Coach (Tonya) Brown has been doing it for so long. She is the epitome at Mechanicsburg in how she conducts herself and how loyal she is to the school and the community."

As Mechanicsburg went on its historic postseason run, the outpouring of support has been tremendous. The school's other sports coaches gathered with some of their players on Saturday morning to send off the team in style. Students got a special deal to ride on a school bus and get into the game for $5. Phone calls and text messages have poured in, offering congratulations and encouragement.

"It means a lot to me coming from Mechanicsburg," head coach Tonya Brown said. "I graduated there in 1982. My daughter's on the sideline, and she graduated in '14. Eilene Besselman, the goalie coach, graduated four years ago, went to Gettysburg, and returned. So we're all homebred there."

The team has done its part to get the word out too. The players posted on social media and made a real effort to draw other students into the fold.

"It means so much to us because field hockey is not the most entertaining sport for students because they don't really know what's going on," senior Sydney Aylward said. "It means so much to us because even though they might not understand it, they still come and support us."

"It's so cool," student Kayla Weldon said. "It's the first time ever. It's stressful too, but it's so amazing. I was very confident they were going to win."

The 1-0 victory put their names in the record books forever, but regardless of the outcome, this team was already going to be remembered for a long time in Mechanicsburg.

"They've set the bar in what they've done for our school," Pehanich said. "Our students are here, and they've never been to a game like this."