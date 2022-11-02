Two goals in 3 minutes power Palmyra past Mechanicsburg in District 3 field hockey semifinal

PALMYRA — Through the first 35 minutes of a District 3 Class 2A field hockey semifinal Wednesday between Mechanicsburg and Palmyra, there was no breathing room. The Wildcats and Cougars harassed and suffocated the opposition’s attack, cutting off passing lanes and minimizing the threat in the shooting circle.

But on a corner with 9:38 left in the third quarter, Palmyra found the slightest opening.

Keeley Bowers shuffled the insert to Olivia Kirkpatrick, who skied the ball back toward the junior. Bowers absorbed the lift with her stick and redirected the ball into a host of players standing up on the cage. Buried in the squall was Alicia Battistelli, who gave the ball one final punch and sent it between the pipes.

The goal led to another haymaker two minutes, 24 seconds later from Avery Russell, as the Cougars escaped with a 2-1 decision at OAL Complex. The victory shoots Palmyra to Saturday’s district final at Landis Field opposite Hershey. The Trojans edged Twin Valley 2-1 in double overtime in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“That is just talent,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said of the first goal. “Olivia (Kirkpatrick) just put that in the exact right location for (Battistelli) to go up and bang that down. It killed us. It really killed us.”

The goal briefly drained the starch of Mechanicsburg (16-4-1). In the first half, Palmyra (16-2-2) mustered one shot on goal, an attempt that was halted by Mechanicsburg goalie Lexi Brady.

“I think if you’re able to score first in a game like this, there’s a little bit of an uplift to that,” Palmyra head coach Kent Harshman said. “Mechanicsburg had played us toe-to-toe until then, so there’s a little bit of a downer on the other side. So, sure, that boosts your confidence, and you start to see kids’ — and it’s not that they’re not playing hard — chins up, and all of a sudden, ‘We can do this.’”

Russell’s goal at the 7:14 mark of the third added more fuel to the Palmyra fire. On another corner, Brady stonewalled the Cougars’ first touch but a rebound set up Russell down in the left post. Russell’s shot snuck by the outstretched arm of Brady.

“I debated, ‘Do I call timeout? Do I not call timeout? How do our girls react?’” Brown said between goals. “And before you knew it, it was just like that.”

Mechanicsburg scratched back, though. While the Cougars still played the Wildcats tight, Mechanicsburg broke through the cracks of the Palmyra back line late in the fourth.

Drawing a corner, the Wildcats distributed the rock around, leading to fight for the ball in the center of the circle. Gracyn Catalano managed to get enough momentum behind the loose ball and flick it toward Natalie Wilson. Wilson, standing down in the low post, ripped in the ‘Cats’ lone tally from point-blank range.

“They left it all on the field,” Brown said of her team. “They didn’t stop for one second … and we had our chances, we just wouldn’t go. But they didn’t quit, and we’re proud to be Wildcats. I told them, ‘You can be sad tonight, but tomorrow morning when you wake up, and it’s a brand new day, the sun comes out and you hit your fish and you say, we’re going to get this next team.’”

That “next team” is Twin Valley, a rematch of last year’s district championship. The Wildcats and Raiders square off Saturday in the district third-place game at a time to be determined at John H. Frederick Field.

In 2A consolation

Northern 3, Ephrata 1: The Polar Bears secured a spot in the state tournament with a 3-1 consolation win over Ephrata Wednesday at Northern High School.

Evelyn Morris, Lillian Fringer and Clare Colgan scored for Northern. Morris, Maura Simpson and Keairah Dykes tallied assists.