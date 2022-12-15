Trinity field hockey lays framework in inaugural season, pushing toward higher standard in 2023

Following a round-robin play day with Bishop McDevitt, Greenwood and Susquenita, Trinity field hockey head coach Julie Reibsane boarded the team bus and was showered with questions of “when can we play our next game?”

The Shamrocks had completed their inaugural fall season. Trinity announced the program launch back in June and approved Reibsane as the team’s first coach in July. The October tournament was the first and only game action for the Shamrocks after months of practices.

It was the first exciting step of many to come for Reibsane and the ‘Rocks as they approach their second season.

“Their biggest goal for them over the season was they wanted to make sure that they were a team,” Reibsane said, “that it didn't have pockets of different kids. But that they really kind of came together as a team. I think that we had enough time together, but I don't know that we had enough competition in games together for them to really feel that right until the end.”

Like any start-up program, the Shamrocks faced adjustments, challenges and occasional growing pains. Gauging interest wasn’t an issue. Trinity had 26 players dress, only four of them seniors.

Over the summer, and into the early weeks of the fall, the Trinity campus underwent a $5.5 million renovation project, with a large portion dedicated to a turf installment at the Shamrocks’ COBO Field. Until the project was complete, Reibsane and the field hockey team had to practice on grass, which presented developmental challenges.

“It was interesting … but they were all involved, and they all came to practice pretty much ready to go,” Reibsane said. “And they were great with being flexible, which was really what I needed from them this season.”

Time in the weight room negated some of the challenges, as players settled in to a lifting regimen. The Trinity roster stretched from players with years of club experience to those putting stick to ball for the first time.

“These kids have a good amount of passion, and by the end of the season, they were all in,” Reibsane said. “I really want to build on that and really create some leadership roles for a group of these kids that can really help everybody else come up a few levels because we have all different levels. I really want to get everybody as together and high standard as we can.”

The Shamrocks didn’t have a list of accomplishments they hoped to check off in year one. Rather, the team drafted ideas and plans together as each new avenue surfaced.

Reibsane said the Shamrocks will keep a similar routine next fall.

“We started to establish a plan at the end of the year about what warmups at games would look like, so when they started to play those games at the play day, they know exactly what was expected of them,” Reibsane said. “I want to make sure that rules and expectations and their commitment levels are there."

Compiling a competitive regular-season schedule is the nucleus of Trinity's 2023 plan. The schedule, likely including teams from central Pennsylvania, won't count toward District 3 power rankings or qualify the Shamrocks for the postseason.

In a June interview, Trinity athletic director Eric Kindler said the Shamrocks were in the process of contacting the Mid-Penn in hopes of joining the conference in the next cycle of scheduling, planned for the 2024 season. The program became PIAA sponsored in June.

Kindler said the Shamrocks planned to use the 2022 and 2023 campaigns toward development before they’re set to join the Mid-Penn in 2024. Reibsane confirmed the 'Rocks are on the path to that road.

“It will really help us to see the different things that we have to work on and can build on and whatnot,” she said.

The 2022 season laid the framework for what's shaping up to be an encouraging second year.

“That's really what I wanted,” Reibsane said, “was I wanted these kids to love the game.”

